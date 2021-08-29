Corona protests: around 2,200 police officers in Berlin on the move | Free press

On August 29, a year ago, demonstrators broke a cordon in the Reichstag building. Police expect another demonstration in the government quarter for today.

Berlin (AP) – Berlin police are once again preparing for a large-scale operation on Sunday, during several banned protests against Corona policy.

“One of the targets is the government quarter, which is symbolic in the scene,” police spokesman Thilo Cablitz said. On August 29, a year ago, demonstrators broke a cordon in the Reichstag building and briefly occupied the stairs in front of an entrance.

In the capital, around 2,200 police officers are on duty Sunday, the spokesperson said. As the day before, there is again the support of officials from other federal states such as Hamburg and Baden-Württemberg. Police want to focus on the Humboldthain Volkspark in Berlin-Mitte in the morning. The reason is the social media site calls for a rally there.