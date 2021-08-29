Corona protests: around 2,200 police officers in Berlin on the move | Free press

Photo of uadmin uadminAugust 29, 2021
1

On August 29, a year ago, demonstrators broke a cordon in the Reichstag building. Police expect another demonstration in the government quarter for today.

Berlin (AP) – Berlin police are once again preparing for a large-scale operation on Sunday, during several banned protests against Corona policy.

“One of the targets is the government quarter, which is symbolic in the scene,” police spokesman Thilo Cablitz said. On August 29, a year ago, demonstrators broke a cordon in the Reichstag building and briefly occupied the stairs in front of an entrance.

In the capital, around 2,200 police officers are on duty Sunday, the spokesperson said. As the day before, there is again the support of officials from other federal states such as Hamburg and Baden-Württemberg. Police want to focus on the Humboldthain Volkspark in Berlin-Mitte in the morning. The reason is the social media site calls for a rally there.

Photo of uadmin uadminAugust 29, 2021
1
Photo of uadmin

uadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Mexico protects journalists threatened by cartels

Mexico protects journalists threatened by cartels

August 9, 2021
Photo of US bans three brands –

US bans three brands –

August 27, 2021
Photo of Greece | New fire near Athens, three villages evacuated as a precaution

Greece | New fire near Athens, three villages evacuated as a precaution

August 16, 2021
Photo of New species of prehistoric man discovered in Israel

New species of prehistoric man discovered in Israel

July 31, 2021
Back to top button