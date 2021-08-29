Corona report: China accuses US intelligence agencies of lying | Free press

Since the first appearance of the coronavirus at the end of 2019, researchers and governments have been looking for its origin. Now there is a report from the US Secret Service. China is highly critical.

Beijing (AP) – China has called a US secret service report on the origin of the corona virus a “liar”.

The document presented on Friday was a “false report which was drawn up for political purposes,” according to a message released by the Foreign Ministry in Beijing on Sunday. There has been talk of a “defamatory attack” against China. “Without providing any evidence, the United States has made up story after story to defame and accuse China,” Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu said.

The US intelligence report on the origin of the coronavirus released on Friday did not provide any clear results. There was therefore disagreement between the services as to whether the virus came from a laboratory or had passed from an animal to humans. Both are “plausible assumptions”. If no further information was provided, a more precise conclusion would not be possible, he said. Above all, you need the support of China for this. “However, Beijing continues to obstruct the global investigation, refuse to share information and blame other countries, including the United States,” the newspaper said.

US President Joe Biden hired the US Secret Service in May to shed light on the origin of the corona pandemic. At the time, he asked her to submit another report on the case within 90 days.

For a long time, there have been unfounded suspicions that the corona virus could have originated from a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan and could have been released in an accident. The Chinese vehemently reject such claims. The corona virus first appeared in Wuhan.