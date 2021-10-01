Corona restrictions no longer apply in several federal states

Despite the dreaded increase in the number of infections in the fall and winter, corona restrictions in some federal states are ending. SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach warns.

Saarbrücken (dpa) – Corona restrictions end on Friday in several federal states. In North Rhine-Westphalia, for example, from Friday there will no longer be a mask requirement outside.

In football stadiums, concerts and other big events, more audiences are allowed again. However, standing places can only be half occupied and only if a protective medical mask is worn in the hallways.

In the meantime, clubs and discos in Bavaria can celebrate again from this weekend after almost a year and a half of mandatory corona-related break, without any distance or mask. A stricter 3G rule then applies to visitors and employees in customer contact: only those who have been vaccinated and cured are admitted, or you must present a negative PCR test. A rapid antigen test or self-test is not enough. Employees in contact with customers should also perform a PCR test at least twice a week.

Dancing in the club in Saarland possible

Dancing in Saarland clubs will also be possible again from Friday. Under a new Corona regulation, virtually all restrictions for those vaccinated, convalescing and tested will no longer apply. You no longer need to wear a mask even indoors if the 3G rule is applied. The minimum distance is only a recommendation. The Council of Ministers had decided so.

With its “Saarland-Modell Plus”, the state government is banking on common sense. This decision is “a signal for more personal responsibility,” said Economic Affairs Minister Anke Rehlinger (SPD). In universities, face-to-face events without masks and without interruptions are again possible. In schools, there is no requirement for masks in buildings. The new freedom is initially valid for 14 days.

SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach warned of a corona wave in the fall and winter. “30% of those under 60 are still not vaccinated. We underestimate this huge number. It is too high to prevent an increase in the number of infections, “Lauterbach told” Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger “(Friday). “The virus will continue to spread during the cold season when life resumes in closed rooms. “