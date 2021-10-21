Cosmetic Bioactive Ingredients Market Value Worth reach US$ 2,215.96 million by 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by The Insight Partners

Cosmetic Bioactive Ingredients Market Value Worth reach US$ 2,215.96 million by 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by The Insight Partners

The cosmetic bioactive ingredients market is projected to reach US$ 2,215.96 million by 2028 from US$ 1,529.91 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Cosmetics are products made to apply to the skin and hair to cleansing, beautifying, promoting attractiveness, or improving appearance. Amid the active ingredients usually used in this type of preparation, there is a global trend of incorporating vegetable source products due to their commercial appeal, safety, and rich composition, often related with a synergistic or multifunctional effect. Botanical extracts are high in secondary metabolites that exist in plants with high structural diversity. Both flavonoids and non-flavonoids are related to interesting cosmetic properties like photoprotection, anti-aging, moisturizing, antioxidant, astringent, anti-irritant, and antimicrobial activity. With their bioactive components and pharmacologic actions, these bioactive ingredients have been shown to provide dermatologic benefits with potential applications for skin rejuvenation, photoprotection, wound healing, and more. The cosmetic bioactive ingredients market growth is primarily attributed to the rising preference for natural ingredients in cosmetic products and increasing numberof bioactive ingredientsbeing launched.

Here we have listed the top Cosmetic Bioactive Ingredients Market companies

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Roquette Freres

ADM

BASF SE

FMC Corporation

Vytrus Biotech

Cargill, Inc.

Sensient Technologies Corporation

DUPONT

Cosmetic Bioactive Ingredients Market – by Ingredient Type

Probiotics and Prebiotics

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Vitamins

Carotenoids and Antioxidants

Plant Extracts

Minerals

Amino Acids

Proteins and Peptides

Others

Cosmetic Bioactive Ingredients Market – by Source

Plant

Animal

Microbial

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Cosmetic Bioactive Ingredients Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Cosmetic Bioactive Ingredients Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Cosmetic Bioactive Ingredients Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Cosmetic Bioactive Ingredients Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Cosmetic Bioactive Ingredients Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Cosmetic Bioactive Ingredients Market – By Product Type

1.3.2 Cosmetic Bioactive Ingredients Market – By Pressure Type

1.3.3 Cosmetic Bioactive Ingredients Market – By Application

1.3.4 Cosmetic Bioactive Ingredients Market – By End User

1.3.5 Cosmetic Bioactive Ingredients Market – By Region

1.3.5.1 By Country

KEY TAKEAWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY COSMETIC BIOACTIVE INGREDIENTS MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

COSMETIC BIOACTIVE INGREDIENTS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

