Cosmetic Isoparaffins Market 2021: Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

Europe is expected to dominate the global cosmetic isoparaffins market owing to the strong presence of the cosmetic industry in the region

Improving standards of living and growing awareness about personal grooming products are increasing consumer base for makeup products. Moreover, the growing consumption of color cosmetic products, due to the growing disposable income of the population results in a rise in demand for cosmetic isoparaffins, globally. According to Trading Economics Statistics on the United States Disposable Personal Income, the disposable personal income in the U.S. averaged US$ 5,200.2 billion in 1959, which increased to US$ 15,742.81 billion in November 2018.

The global cosmetic isoparaffins market is projected to surpass US$ 95.1 million by the end of 2027 in terms of value, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period (2020 to 2027).

Moreover, key manufacturers are offering new & innovative products to gain a competitive advantage in the global cosmetic isoparaffins market. For instance, Royal Dutch Shell PLC offers Shell GTL solvents using gas-to-liquid technology with low aromatics content and odor and enhances various properties in cosmetic formulations. Shell GTL solvents such as GS190 (C10-13 Isoparaffin), GS215 (C12-15 Isoparaffin), GS250 (C14-16 Isoparaffin), GS270 (C15-19 Isoparaffin), and GS310 (C18-24 Isoparaffin) can be used as a solvent in eyeshadow, eyeliner, mascara, foundation, skincare products, and hair care products.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has resulted in increased sales of personal hygiene and cleansing products such as skin care products. According to L’Oréal S.A.’s quarterly report published in April 2020, brands such as Kiehl’s, Lancôme, and Helena Rubinstein, which have a large proportion of skincare products, outperformed the company’s other luxury brands in the first quarter of 2020.

Major players operating in the global cosmetic isoparaffins market include INEOS Group Limited, Croda International Plc., Elementis PLC, The Innovation Company, Lanxess AG, Presperse Corporation, Rita Corporation, and Nihon Koken Kogyo Co., Ltd

The main consumer cosmetic isoparaffin groups are laminates, hydrophilic carbonless surfactants, non-hydrophilic surfactants, laminates/ceramic composites, epoxy resins, polyurethane resins, and thermoform. Thermoform is a composite material that is thermosetting rather than melting, as in many other thermoplastics. Thermoplasticity refers to the ability of a material to be deformed without any change in density, while non-thermoplastic materials do not change density during any deformation process. Most cosmetic isoparaffin compositions contain about twenty to thirty components, most of which have strong antioxidant properties. Cosmetic isoparaffin preparations are now available for the entire body, including the face, lips, and tongue. Cosmetics manufacturers have introduced new collections of cosmetic isoparaffin and lip care. Lip care is one of the major profit centers in the industry, as it has always been the most requested cosmetic by women. Since women are more concerned with skincare than men, the demand for lip care has always been high. The new lipstick collections offered by various cosmetic isoparaffins and lip care products contain SPF sunscreen. These products help women protect their lips against harmful UV rays from the sun.