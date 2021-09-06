Counter-IED Market 2021 | Global Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Outlook 2026
According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Counter-IED Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global counter-IED market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Counter-improvised explosive devices (IEDs) are law enforcement and counter-insurgency equipment used to combat threats from explosive devices. They are majorly used by military and homeland security organizations for deployment in vehicles, ships, and aircraft. For instance, electronic explosive detection devices are integrated into lightweight vehicles and battle tanks for neutralizing improvised explosive devices (NIED), and jammers to track location and prevent underground explosives from blowing off. These devices are vital for battlefield operations and disposing IEDs for counterinsurgency, counterterrorism, and law enforcement operations.
Market Trends:
The growing incidences of criminal activities have led to the use of counter-IED by both public and private organizations to secure their operations and prevent terror activities. Several developing countries are also building unmanned vehicle-mounted systems for counter-IED operations. Additionally, several technological innovations have led to the advent of ground-penetrating radar (GPR), biological detection systems and nuclear, seismic, and thermal detection sensors that detect IEDs and landmines. Favorable government policies to reduce cross-border insurgencies, enhance national security, develop the defense infrastructure, and modernize military systems, are further anticipated to drive the counter-improvised explosive devices (IEDs) market.
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
- Allen-Vanguard Corporation
- BAE Systems Land & Armaments Inc.
- Chemring Group Plc
- Elbit Systems Ltd.
- L3 Technologies Inc.
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- Raytheon Technologies (United Technologies Corporation)
- Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft
- Sierra Nevada Corporation
- Thales Group
The report has segmented the market on the basis of capability, deployment type, application and geography.
Breakup by Capability:
- Detection
- Countermeasures
Breakup by Deployment Type:
- Vehicle Mounted IED Detection System
- Ship Mounted IED Detection System
- Aircraft Mounted IED Detection System
- Handheld IED Detection System
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Military
- Homeland Security
Breakup by Geography:
- North America (U.S. & Canada)
- Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
- Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
