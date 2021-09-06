Counter-IED Market 2021 | Global Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Outlook 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Counter-IED Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global counter-IED market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Counter-improvised explosive devices (IEDs) are law enforcement and counter-insurgency equipment used to combat threats from explosive devices. They are majorly used by military and homeland security organizations for deployment in vehicles, ships, and aircraft. For instance, electronic explosive detection devices are integrated into lightweight vehicles and battle tanks for neutralizing improvised explosive devices (NIED), and jammers to track location and prevent underground explosives from blowing off. These devices are vital for battlefield operations and disposing IEDs for counterinsurgency, counterterrorism, and law enforcement operations.

Market Trends:

The growing incidences of criminal activities have led to the use of counter-IED by both public and private organizations to secure their operations and prevent terror activities. Several developing countries are also building unmanned vehicle-mounted systems for counter-IED operations. Additionally, several technological innovations have led to the advent of ground-penetrating radar (GPR), biological detection systems and nuclear, seismic, and thermal detection sensors that detect IEDs and landmines. Favorable government policies to reduce cross-border insurgencies, enhance national security, develop the defense infrastructure, and modernize military systems, are further anticipated to drive the counter-improvised explosive devices (IEDs) market.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Allen-Vanguard Corporation

BAE Systems Land & Armaments Inc.

Chemring Group Plc

Elbit Systems Ltd.

L3 Technologies Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Technologies (United Technologies Corporation)

Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft

Sierra Nevada Corporation

Thales Group

The report has segmented the market on the basis of capability, deployment type, application and geography.

Breakup by Capability:

Detection

Countermeasures

Breakup by Deployment Type:

Vehicle Mounted IED Detection System

Ship Mounted IED Detection System

Aircraft Mounted IED Detection System

Handheld IED Detection System

Others

Breakup by Application:

Military

Homeland Security

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

