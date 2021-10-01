Countries relax rules – debate over masks in schools

Berlin (dpa) – The Corona easing will take effect in other federal states this weekend. Dancing in clubs without holes or masks is again possible in Bavaria or the Saar, for people who have been vaccinated, cured or tested negative.

In the most populous federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia, more spectators are again allowed to attend concerts or the football stadium. The background is the new corona regulations in the countries. At the same time, the rules for masks in schools are relaxed. This meets with approvals but also with criticism.

Teachers’ association: step “too early”

The German Teachers Association was skeptical. President Heinz-Peter Meidinger called this step “too early”. Dropping masks, testing and “excessively reducing” quarantine measures increase the risk of the school becoming a black box, which no longer allows infection control, he told the German Editorial Network ( RND). Education and Science union president Maike Finnern told RND that a mask requirement would remain “part of the package depending on the infection rate.”

The education union VBE also called for caution. “Every brief sigh of relief, as the numbers drop slightly, is used to throw protective measures into the wind,” criticized VBE chairman Udo Beckmann. “When the vaccination rate in society as a whole weakens and there is a lack of technical support for ventilation, wearing a mask can offer an effective protective mechanism that should not be abolished. without hesitation, “he told the German news agency.

Countries with different rules

In Bavaria, for example, the mask requirement is to be removed in class from next week. Such an approach is also envisaged in the near future in Baden-Württemberg and Saxony. In Saarland, it is generally no longer necessary to wear a mask at school since Friday. In Berlin schools, it is kept until the sixth year. This is already the case in Brandenburg.

For the youngest, this makes sense from an educational point of view from the point of view of Edgar Bohn, the president of the association of the primary school. “It’s hard to know our first graders wearing masks. If the children only see the eyes, there are lots of opportunities to express themselves, ”said the former head of the primary school at dpa. It’s also about gaining the important socio-psychological ability to draw conclusions from the facial expressions of classmates about their way of doing things, Bohn said.

In addition, the acquisition of written language with a mask is difficult, “because you have to pay attention to the position of the mouth and the tongue and to the way in which the sound is formed, which must then be recognized in a word. During the lecture “. But Bohn also stressed that the infection situation should continue to be monitored, for example through testing. “The omission of the mask requirement should be made with the assurance that appropriate action can be taken quickly if the infection situation worsens.”

Lauterbach warns of a new wave

SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach warned of a corona wave in the fall and winter. “30% of those under 60 are still not vaccinated. We underestimate this huge number. It is too high to prevent an increase in the number of infections, ”he told“ Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger ”. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) also expects a further increase for the fall and winter after numbers have dropped in recent weeks, as it writes in its weekly report Thursday evening.

Government spokesman Steffen Seibert told Berlin that the situation is a little better than a few weeks ago, “but we are not sure that things will continue as well and of course we have to be careful”.

According to data from the RKI, the coronavirus is particularly severe in preschool children and adolescents up to 19 years old. Vaccination against Covid-19 is currently possible from the age of 12. According to the RKI, 34.6% of children and adolescents aged 12 to 17 are now fully immunized. In Germany as a whole, it represents 64.6% of the population, according to the Federal Ministry of Health.

The question of the risk to children and adolescents from Covid-19 is controversial. Supporters of stricter school safety measures argue that children could also become seriously ill and point to possible long-term consequences (“Long Covid”). Pediatricians, on the other hand, announced less stringent measures in an open letter in early September: There is a scientific consensus that children and young people themselves rarely get seriously ill from a corona infection and usually recover quickly. . “The symptoms discussed under Long-Covid also affect children infrequently and not or only slightly more often than their peers who have never had a Sars-CoV-2 infection.”