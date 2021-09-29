Countries remove compulsory masks in class in some cases

Berlin (dpa) – In some federal states, schoolchildren will soon no longer have to wear masks in class.

In Bavaria, mask requirements will no longer apply in the classroom from next week, Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) announced on Wednesday at a meeting of the CSU parliamentary group in Munich. From this Friday there will no longer be a mask requirement in schools in the Saarland – both in classrooms and in all other areas, Education Minister Christine Streichert said on Wednesday in Saarbrücken. -Clivot (SPD).

In North Rhine-Westphalia, the state government wants to clarify next week how the lessons and mask requirement in North Rhine-Westphalia will continue after the autumn break. In Baden-Württemberg, the end of the mask requirement in local schools is under consideration, a government spokesperson said. In schools in Berlin, the mask requirement up to and including the sixth grade will be lifted from Monday.

In the view of the federal government, the federal states are responsible for relaxing the corona requirements on the requirement to wear a mask in class. Wearing a mask could also be a concept of protection and hygiene in schools, government spokesman Steffen Seibert said in Berlin on Wednesday. The design is the responsibility of the Länder. Wearing masks could still be a smart move, Seibert explained. In general, it is important to observe the evolution of the number of infections and the progression of vaccinations in children between 12 and 17 years old.

Request for more 2G concepts

The German Association of Cities has called for more corona access rules only for people who have been vaccinated and recovering in recreation facilities in autumn and winter. “We must do everything possible to motivate even more people to vaccinate and increase the vaccination rate,” said city council chairman Burkhard Jung of the German news agency. He called on all countries to comply with 2G regulations for the leisure sector. A negative test cannot then be sufficient for admission.

Several Länder have introduced an optional 2G rule for organizers – in addition to the general 3G model, i.e. access to certain indoor spaces only for people who have been vaccinated, convalescing and tested.

Jung, who is the mayor of Leipzig, said 2G regulations are needed for cinemas, clubs and fitness studios, for example. It could also reduce the risk of infections in children who could not yet be vaccinated before age 12. “We should expect the number of corona infections to increase in the fall and winter, especially among those who have not been vaccinated. But above all we do not want schools and daycares to be closed again. “

The city council has also called for 2G rules for some employees. “We welcome the fact that employers are allowed to apply for immunization status in sensitive occupations in which particularly vulnerable people are being cared for,” SPD politician Jung said. But the cities have gone further. “We expect that education workers, for example in daycares, schools and residential groups, but also in hospitals and nursing homes, can be vaccinated.” The Länder should make 2G a prerequisite for staff access.

Meanwhile, SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach has rejected mandatory vaccinations for teachers, educators and nurses. He spoke out in the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung” (Wednesday) against a request, for example, from the president of paediatricians, Thomas Fischbach. Lauterbach said the vaccination rate among teachers and daycare staff was very high. “Based on my observation and assessment, it’s well over 90 percent.”

Regarding compulsory vaccination in hospitals, Lauterbach said: “And since we also have a high vaccination rate in the health professions, I see no reason to introduce compulsory vaccination for doctors and nurses.”

According to figures from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), a total of 64.3% of people (53.4 million) in Germany are currently fully vaccinated, 67.9% (56.5 million) have received at least one vaccination dose. Almost three quarters of adults (74.9%) are fully immunized, and one third of children between 12 and 17 years old (33.7%).