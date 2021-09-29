Coup in Burma | An international response is urgent, says the UN chief

(United Nations) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres calls in a report recently published by the United Nations for an urgent “international response” to the political crisis sparked in Burma by the February 1st military coup.

Posted on Sep 29, 2021 at 2:58 pm

In this document on the “human rights situation of Muslims and other minorities in Burma”, too, the UN chief fears that the influence of the military is becoming increasingly difficult to counter.

PHOTO RAJIB RAIHAN, ARCHVIES ASSOCIATED PRESS

A group of Rohingya refugees who fled to Bangladesh on August 10, 2021.

“There is an urgent need to organize a unified international and regional response to get Burma back on track for democratic reform,” he said in the August 31 document. The UN gave no explanation for the long delay before publication.

For the UN annual general assembly, the high-level week of which ended on Monday, the United States, Russia and China had reached an agreement to prevent the country from speaking on the prestigious United Nations platform. Rank diplomat.

The junta-appointed ambassador in May has still not been recognized by the UN, whose General Assembly passed a rare non-binding resolution condemning the coup in June. The text had been approved by 119 countries, 36 of which abstained and one country, Belarus, voted against.

While waiting for the assembly to decide on the representativeness of Burma, Burmese Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun, appointed by former civil leader Aung San Suu Kyi, kept her country’s seat at the United Nations.

The international effort “must go hand in hand with the immediate release of President Win Myint, Aung San Suu Kyi and other representatives of the state,” said Antonio Guterres in his report. There must also be “immediate humanitarian access and assistance, particularly to vulnerable communities, including Rohingya Muslims, many of whom are in exile in Bangladesh and other countries,” he added.

“It could become increasingly difficult to prevent the military from consolidating its power,” while it is “important to support the democratic aspirations of the Burmese people,” said the UN chief.

Burma has been in turmoil since February 1, ending a 10-year democratic bracket. According to a local NGO, the Association for Assistance to Political Prisoners (AAPP), the military crackdown on opponents is bloody, with more than 1,100 civilians killed and 8,400 imprisoned.