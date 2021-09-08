Covax hopes to vaccinate 20% of the population of poor countries by 2021

Covax hopes to vaccinate 20% of the population of poor countries by 2021

(Geneva) Covax hopes to vaccinate 20% of the world’s population in poor countries against COVID-19 this year, well below original targets, said the founders of the international funding mechanism, including the Vaccine Alliance (GAVI), and WHO.

Posted on Sep 8, 2021 at 9:18 am

“Today, Covax’s ability to protect the world’s most vulnerable people continues to be hampered by export bans, bilateral agreements between manufacturers and countries, difficulties in increasing production from some major manufacturers, and delays in filing registrations,” the organizations said in a joint statement.