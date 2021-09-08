Covax hopes to vaccinate 20% of the population of poor countries by 2021

Photo of uadmin uadminSeptember 8, 2021
1

(Geneva) Covax hopes to vaccinate 20% of the world’s population in poor countries against COVID-19 this year, well below original targets, said the founders of the international funding mechanism, including the Vaccine Alliance (GAVI), and WHO.

Posted on Sep 8, 2021 at 9:18 am

“Today, Covax’s ability to protect the world’s most vulnerable people continues to be hampered by export bans, bilateral agreements between manufacturers and countries, difficulties in increasing production from some major manufacturers, and delays in filing registrations,” the organizations said in a joint statement.

Photo of uadmin uadminSeptember 8, 2021
1
Photo of uadmin

uadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Lebanon | Gas tank explosion death toll rises to 28

Lebanon | Gas tank explosion death toll rises to 28

August 15, 2021
Photo of Forest fires in Algeria | The fire brigade continues their fight, the toll grows

Forest fires in Algeria | The fire brigade continues their fight, the toll grows

August 14, 2021
Photo of Kabul | US Embassy orders employees to destroy documents

Kabul | US Embassy orders employees to destroy documents

August 13, 2021
Photo of COP26 | The UN refuses to postpone the event despite the difficulties of some countries

COP26 | The UN refuses to postpone the event despite the difficulties of some countries

September 8, 2021
Back to top button