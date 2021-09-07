COVID-19 | Decline in life expectancy in Italy

(Rome) Male life expectancy in some of the Italian provinces hardest hit by the pandemic has fallen by more than four years.

Posted on Sep 6, 2021 at 11:22 pm

ISTAT, Italy’s national statistical office, said in an analysis on Monday that the nationwide life expectancy of people born in 2020 has decreased by 1.2 years compared to 2019.

“In 2020, the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting sharp rise in mortality risk abruptly halted the growth in life expectancy at birth that was the trend until 2019,” said ISTAT.

Much of northern Italy was hit hard by the first wave of the pandemic. In the northern provinces of Bergamo, Cremona and Lodi, life expectancy for men has decreased from around 4.3 to 4.5 years. For women in these provinces, life expectancy has decreased to 2.9 to 3.2 years.

For a child born in 2020, the life expectancy of men nationwide is 79.7 years and that of women 84.4 years, ISTAT said.