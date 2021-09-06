COVID-19 Impact on Global Europe V2X Cybersecurity Market 2021 Growth By Keyplayers, Countries, Types And Application, End Users And Forecast To 2027

V2X is also referred as Vehicle-to – Everything. V2X Communication facilitates communication between roadside units and traffic monitoring systems which delivers warming about hazardous situations. V2X Cybersecurity mostly requires external cloud services due to continuously changing security protocols and cloud updates, with the increase in demand for cloud based applications and IoT penetration in the market for external cloud services has increased in automotive sector. It may support the V2X Cybersecurity market growth in near future.

Increase in Cyberattacks in the Automotive Industry is The Key Driving Factor expected to drive the Market Growth.

Increase in number of cyber threats in automotive industry is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the Europe V2X Cybersecurity market growth. Furthermore, rise in trend of connected and autonomous vehicles equipped with V2X technology will positive influence the market growth. Also, increase in partnerships and collaboration activities by key players will fuel the market growth. For instance, in October 2019, NXP Semiconductor and Volkswagen collaborated with each other for high reliability and for standardization of V2X communications which addresses Cybersecurity and privacy protection. Under this collaboration NXP Semiconductor had rolled out its Road Link V2X communication solution in the new VW Golf in Europe.

The Europe region is expected to grow significantly during this Forecast Period.

Europe is expected to grow significantly V2X Cybersecurity Market as the rules and regulations related to the safety issues have become stringent. Therefore, the rise in demand for connected cars equipped with V2X technology is expected to propel the market growth in this region.

V2X Cybersecurity is Complex Ecosystem with Multiple Stakeholders is the Challenging Factor for market which expected to hinder the market growth. Due COVID 19 pandemic majority of stakeholders of V2X technology has been affected. Also, ongoing developments in this ecosystem stopped for while as well will obstruct the market growth during this analysis period.

Market Segmentation

Europe V2X Cybersecurity Market is segmented into Unit such as On-Board Unit, and Roadside Unit, by connectivity such as DSRC, and Cellular, by communication such as V2V, V2I, V2G, V2C, and V2P. Further, market is segmented into security such as PKI, and Embedded, and by vehicle type such as Passenger car, and Commercial Vehicle.

Also, Europe V2X Cybersecurity is segmented into various countries such as Germany, UK, France, Turkey, Switzerland, Norway, Sweden, Spain, Italy, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Poland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, and Belgium.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as ESCRYPT, GREEN HILLS SOFTWARE, HARMAN INTERNATIONAL, NXP, APTIV, Volkswagen, INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG, and Others

Market Taxonomy

By Unit

On-Board Unit

Roadside Unit

By Connectivity

DSRC

Cellular

By Communication

V2V

V2I

V2G

V2C

V2P

By Security

PKI

Embedded

By Vehicle Type

Passenger car

Commercial Vehicle

By Country

Germany

UK

France

Turkey

Switzerland

Norway

Sweden

Spain

Italy

Denmark

Finland

Iceland

Poland

Luxembourg

Netherlands

Belgium

