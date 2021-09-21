Covid-19 Impact on Global Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027 – Stryker Corporation, Performance Health, LLC, ergoline GmbH, Active Medical & Rehabilitation Services Pvt. Ltd., AliMed, Inc, RehabCare

The report issued on Qualiket Research, concerning the Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market states every actionable force disrupting the Home Rehabilitation Products and Services market growth.

The Home Rehabilitation Products and Services market has been analyzed from the year 2021 as the base year to 2027 as the end year. The entire report has been sectioned into an overview of the Home Rehabilitation Products and Services market, segmental outline, regional outlook, competitive dashboard, and the market updates. The Home Rehabilitation Products and Services market overview has been segmented into market statistics and the market highlights. Proficient analysts applied modern research methodologies for extensive primary and secondary research on the Home Rehabilitation Products and Services market.

Home Rehabilitation Products and Services involves personalized healthcare for maintaining, restoring or improving health conditions. These products and services support a set of home care services mainly comprising of physical, occupational and speech therapies to assists patients recover from chronic injuries and illness.

An increase in prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes is the main driving factor which is expected to boost the global home rehabilitation products and services market growth. Also, rise in number of people diagnosed with chronic diseases enhance the demand for home health care medical devices and services which is expected to propel the global home rehabilitation products and services market growth over the forecast period. For instance, as per the World Health Organization, COPD is the leading cause of death across the globe. Around 2.73 million people are suffering from this disease every year. Furthermore, rapid technological advancements and innovations will positively influence the market growth. These products and services are extensively used for patients who are suffering from disabilities like drug abuse, amputation, and other similar health issues which will drive the market growth of the overall market.

The revised reimbursement for home health services is the restraining factor which is expected to hinder the global home rehabilitation products and services market growth. Also, delayed treatment to patients will hinder the market growth during this analysis period.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Stryker Corporation, Performance Health, LLC, ergoline GmbH, Active Medical & Rehabilitation Services Pvt. Ltd., AliMed, Inc, RehabCare, Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc, Hocoma AG, DJO Global, Invacare Corporation, Prism Medical, and Medline Industries, Inc

Market Taxonomy

By Product

Positioning Devices

General Aids

Body Support Devices

Wheelchairs

Others

By Services

Physical Therapy

Speech Therapy

Occupational Therapy

Respiratory Therapy

Others

By End User

Homecare

Nursing Care Center

Ambulatory Care Centers

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Global Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market TOC

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Market definition

1.3 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Data Mining

2.2 Validation

2.3 Primary Interviews

2.4 List of Data Sources

3 Executive Summary

4 Global Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

5 Global Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market, By Product

5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Product

5.2 Global Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market Share Analysis, By Product

5.3 Global Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market Size and Forecast, By Product

5.3.1 Positioning Devices

5.3.2. General Aids

5.3.3 Body Support Devices

5.3.4 Wheelchairs

5.3.5 Others

6 Global Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market, By Services

6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Services

6.2 Global Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market Share Analysis, By Services

6.3 Global Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market Size and Forecast, By Services

6.3.1Physical Therapy

6.3.2 Speech Therapy

6.3.3 Occupational Therapy

6.3.4 Respiratory Therapy

6.3.5 Others

7 Global Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market, By End User

7.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By End User

7.2 Global Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market Share Analysis, By End User

7.3 Global Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market Size and Forecast, By End User

7.3. 1 Homecare

7.3.2. Nursing Care Center

7.3.3. Ambulatory Care Centers

