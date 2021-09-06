Covid-19 impact on Global Hospital EMR Systems Market 2021 Growth Analysis, Segmentation by Type till 2027 With Successive Top Keyplayers-EPIC SYSTEMS CORPORATION, MEDICAL INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, INC

Global Hospital EMR Systems Market

Hospital EMR systems also referred as which is synonymously called as electronic health records (EHR) systems. These systems can be in the form of hardware, software, and services and it can be deployed as cloud based and on-premise model. They provide a range of functions like offering computerized physician order entry, clinical decision support, clinical data repository, and controlled medical vocabulary.

Increase in government support for the adoption of EMR solutions is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global hospital EMR systems market growth. Furthermore, growing patient volume due to COVID 19 pandemic will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, increase in demand for cloud based EMR solutions will fuel the market growth during this forecast period. In addition to that, flexibility in customization in the needs of various general & specialized health professionals will drive the market growth.

However, high cost of deployment is the major challenging factor which is expected to hinder the market growth. Also, interoperability issues and data security concerns will affect the market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Hospital EMR Systems Market is segmented into component such as Hardware, Software, and Services, by delivery mode such as On-Premise, and Cloud Based, by type such as General EMR Solutions, and Specialty EMR Solutions. Further, market is segmented into hospital size such as Small & Medium Size Hospitals, and Large Hospitals.

Also, Global Hospital EMR Systems Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as EPIC SYSTEMS CORPORATION, MEDICAL INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, INC., CERNER CORPORATION, MEDHOST, COMPUTER PROGRAMS AND SYSTEMS, INC. (CPSI), GE HEALTHCARE, ECLINICALWORKS, and MTBC

Market Taxonomy

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Delivery mode

On-Premise

Cloud Based

By Type

General EMR Solutions

Specialty EMR Solutions

By Hospital Size

Small & Medium Size Hospitals

Large Hospitals

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

