COVID-19 Impact on Global In-Vehicle Infotainment Market 2021- 2027 Future Development, manufacturers, Trends, Share, Size and Forecast shared in the report.

In-vehicle infotainment is the combination of information and entertainment content which is delivered to drivers and passengers. They usually use two way communication tools. Infotainment systems are available with various features such as high resolution touch screen, multimedia support, Smartphone pairing, advanced vehicular functions and others.

Growth in entertainment, safety & security and navigation services is considered as key driving factor which is expected to boost the global In-Vehicle Infotainment market growth. Furthermore, increase in demand for rear seat entertainment will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, continuous growth in smart phone industry and use of cloud technologies will drive the market growth during this analysis period. In addition to that, developments in ride sharing and mobility services, and emergence of various technologies such as 5G and artificial intelligence which is expected to propel the market growth significantly.

However, high cost of advanced technologies and services is the major challenging factor which is expected to hinder the global In-Vehicle Infotainment market growth. Also, lack of seamless connectivity will obstruct the market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global In-Vehicle Infotainment Market is segmented into Form Factor such as Embedded, Integrated, and Tethered, by Vehicle Type such as Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, and Heavy Commercial Vehicle, by component such as Control Panel, Head-Up Display, Infotainment Unit, and Telematics Control Unit. Further, market is segmented into connectivity such as 3G, 4G, 5G, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi, and by services such as Entertainment, Navigation, E-call, Vehicle Diagnostics Services, and Others.

Also, Global In-Vehicle Infotainment Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch Gmbh, Harman International, Pioneer Corporation, Garmin, Ltd., Alpine Electronics, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Tom-tom International, and Continental AG

Market Taxonomy

By Form Factor

Embedded

Integrated

Tethered

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

By Component

Control Panel

Head-Up Display

Infotainment Unit

Telematics Control Unit

By Connectivity

3G

4G

5G

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

By Services

Entertainment

Navigation

E-call

Vehicle Diagnostics Services

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

