COVID-19 Impact on Global Rapid Liquid Printing Market Growth By Manufacturers, Countries, Types And Application, End Users And Forecast To 2027
Global Rapid Liquid Printing Market
Rapid liquid printing is new printing process which uses a robotic system. It is able to create objects of any size. It is not layer by layer process, drawing the object’s shape quickly in space in a liquid gel suspension.
Increase in adoption of 3D printing technologies is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global rapid liquid printing market growth. Furthermore, rise in demand for custom design and manufacturing with the increase in number of companies providing 3D printing services will positively influence the market growth. Also, the potential to improve manufacturing processes and enhance SCM (Supply Chain Management) will propel the global rapid liquid printing market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, increase in adoption of 3D printing and rapid liquid printing technologies to decrease the manufacturing cost of vehicles and improve interior designs is expected to drive the market growth in automotive vertical. Additionally, this technology facilitates manufacturing of products with complex geometries and provides competitive pricing as compared to traditional manufacturing methods. It is considered as another driving factor which expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.
However, high initial capital and maintenance cost is the major restraining factor which is expected to hinder the global rapid liquid printing market growth. Also, lack of standardized materials, processes, and software will affect the market growth.
Market Segmentation
Global Rapid Liquid Printing Market is segmented into offering such as Printers (Desktop, and Industrial), Services, Materials, and Software, by application such as Prototyping, Functional/End Use Part Manufacturing, and Tooling. Further, market is segmented into vertical such as Consumer Product, Fashion, Healthcare, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Utility, Construction, and Others.
Also, Global Rapid Liquid Printing Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.
Market Key Players
Various key players are discussed in this report such as
- 3D Systems, Inc,
- Stratasys Ltd,
- Steelcase Inc,
- MELTIO,
- Autodesk Inc,
- Dassault Systemes, Materilise,
- HP Development Company,
- P.,
- ExOne, and
Market Taxonomy
By Offering
- Printers (Desktop, and Industrial)
- Services
- Materials
- Software
By Application
- Prototyping
- Functional/End Use Part Manufacturing
- Tooling
By Vertical
- Consumer Product
- Fashion
- Healthcare
- Automotive
- Aerospace & Defense
- Utility
- Construction
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe Asia
- Pacific Middle
- East & Africa
