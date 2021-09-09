COVID-19 Impact On Global Smartphone Sanitizer Market 2021- Future Development, Manufacturers, Trends, Share, Size and Forecast shared in the report.

Smartphone sanitizer is product which is used to disinfect or clean the smartphone surface thoroughly. Smartphone sanitizer is disinfectant wipes or as high tech as UV sanitizer devices that targets micro-organisms, dust and debris to avoid breakouts and spread of germs. Due to constant use of mobile smartphones, these devices become hotbed for viruses and bacteria. However, use of right smartphone sanitizer keeps them cleaner.

Rise in demand for consumer awareness regarding proper hygiene and sanitization of their personal belongings like smartphones as they are vulnerable to germs or bacteria is considered as the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global smartphone sanitization market growth. Also, increase in COVID-19 outbreak across the globe which is expected to propel the market growth. For instance, as per the current disinfection data and empirical evidence, the IUVA (International Ultraviolet Association) believes that UV disinfection technology plays an important role in a multiple barrier approach to reduce the transmission of COVID-19. Increase in government initiatives to promote better hygiene practices and the emergence of smartphone sanitizers as proven solution to kill germs and bacteria which positively contribute the market growth during this forecast period.

However, incorrect use of smartphone sanitizer, consumes can unintentionally expose themselves towards UV radiation, UV sanitizers produces UVC light in wavelengths of 200nm-280nm which are stronger than normal sunlight and can causes a severe sunburn like reaction which are expected to hinder the global smartphone sanitizer market growth during this analysis period.

Market Segmentation

Global Smartphone Sanitizer Market is segmented into product such as Phone-Cleaning Wipes, Microfiber Stickers, and Phone Sanitizing Devices. Further, market is segmented into distribution channel such as Offline, and Online.

Also, Global Smartphone Sanitizer Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as PhoneSoap, CleanSlate UV, CASETiFY, Lexon, HoMedics USA LLC, Digimore Electronics Co., Ltd., The Clorox Company, Pristine Screens LLC, Totallee, and Shenzhen Leadingplus Electronic Co., Ltd.

