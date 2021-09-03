COVID-19 Impact on North America Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Market Grow at a CAGR of 6.1% to 2027 | Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Celanese Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The North America Thermoplastic Vulcanizate market was valued at US$ 659.21 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,048.92 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2020-2027.

Thermoplastic vulcanizate (TPV) is a mixture of rubber particles distributed in a thermoplastic matrix. TPV, therefore, has mixed properties, including the characteristics of the vulcanized rubber elastomer as well as the handling properties of the thermoplastic material. Typical TPV contains approximately two-thirds of ethylene propylene diene monomer and one-third of impact polypropylene. This mixture of raw materials can also differ, such as polypropylene with natural rubber, polypropylene and ethylene-octene copolymers, and others. These materials have a wide range of hardness, excellent flex fatigue, high impact resistance, and superior resistance to acids, bases, and aqueous media. Due to its manufacturing versatility and ease of processing, TPV is used in applications requiring durability and lightweight characteristics, such as in vehicles, construction, and others. The increasing demand for lightweight and high-performance materials in the automotive industry is expected to fuel demand for thermoplastic vulcanizations (TPVs) over the forecast period.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts a SWOT analysis to evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Thermoplastic Vulcanizate market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the North America Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major Key players covered in this report:

Alphagary

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Celanese Corporation

Kumho Polychem

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Ravago

Teknor Apex Company, Inc.

Trinseo LLC

Zeon Chemicals L.P.

The study conducts a SWOT analysis to evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the North America Thermoplastic Vulcanizate market segments and regions.

By End-Use Industry

Automotive

Building & Construction

Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Others

The research on the North America Thermoplastic Vulcanizate market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Thermoplastic Vulcanizate market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Thermoplastic Vulcanizate market.

