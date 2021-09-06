Covid-19 Impact on North America Workplace Services Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2028

The Workplace Services Market in North America is expected to reach US$ 64,443.44 million by 2028 from US$ 36504.49 million in 2021. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Workplace services allow an organization’s workforce to work from anywhere and anytime in a protected environment. With robust workplace services, a business can enhance the potential of its workplace by optimizing employee experiences and business performance. The services comprise end-user outsourcing and tech support services in order to offer automated service, integrated support, and cloud support services to end users.

Get Sample Copy of this North America Workplace Services Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00022773

Major Key players covered in this report:

Accenture

Cognizant

CompuCom Systems, Inc.

DXC Technology Company

Fujitsu Limited

HCL Technologies

IBM Corporation

NTT DATA Corporation

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Unisys Corporation

Wipro Limited Bartec

NORTH AMERICA WORKPLACE SERVICES MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Service Type

End-User Outsourcing Services

Tech Support Services

By Organization Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By Industrial Vertical

Telecom-IT and ITES

BFSI

Manufacturing

Consumer Goods and Retail

Healthcare and Life Science

Government and Public Sector

Energy and Utilities

Media and Entertainment

Education

Others

Order a Copy of this North America Workplace Services Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00022773

Reasons to buy report

To understand the North America workplace services market landscape and identify market segments that are most likely to guarantee a strong return

Stay ahead of the race by comprehending the ever-changing competitive landscape for North America workplace services market

Efficiently plan M&A and partnership deals in North America workplace services market by identifying market segments with the most promising probable sales

Helps to take knowledgeable business decisions from perceptive and comprehensive analysis of market performance of various segment form North America workplace services market

Obtain market revenue forecast for market by various segments from 2021-2028 in North America region.

About Us:

Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics & Semiconductor; Aerospace & Defense; Automotive & Transportation; Energy & Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing & Construction; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Materials; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.

Contact US:

Business Market Insights

Phone: +442081254005

E-Mail ID: sales@businessmarketinsights.com

Web URL: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/

LinkedIn URL: https://www.linkedin.com/company/business-market-insights/