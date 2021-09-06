Trending

Covid-19 Impact on North America Workplace Services Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2028

North America Workplace Services Market

The Workplace Services Market in North America is expected to reach US$ 64,443.44 million by 2028 from US$ 36504.49 million in 2021. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2028. 

Workplace services allow an organization’s workforce to work from anywhere and anytime in a protected environment.  With robust workplace services, a business can enhance the potential of its workplace by optimizing employee experiences and business performance. The services comprise end-user outsourcing and tech support services in order to offer automated service, integrated support, and cloud support services to end users.

Major Key players covered in this report:

  • Accenture
  • Cognizant
  • CompuCom Systems, Inc.
  • DXC Technology Company
  • Fujitsu Limited
  • HCL Technologies
  • IBM Corporation
  • NTT DATA Corporation
  • Tata Consultancy Services Limited
  • Unisys Corporation
  • Wipro Limited Bartec

NORTH AMERICA WORKPLACE SERVICES MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Service Type

  • End-User Outsourcing Services
  • Tech Support Services

By Organization Size

  • SMEs
  • Large Enterprises

By Industrial Vertical

  • Telecom-IT and ITES
  • BFSI
  • Manufacturing
  • Consumer Goods and Retail
  • Healthcare and Life Science
  • Government and Public Sector
  • Energy and Utilities
  • Media and Entertainment
  • Education
  • Others

Reasons to buy report

  • To understand the North America workplace services market landscape and identify market segments that are most likely to guarantee a strong return
  • Stay ahead of the race by comprehending the ever-changing competitive landscape for North America workplace services market
  • Efficiently plan M&A and partnership deals in North America workplace services market by identifying market segments with the most promising probable sales
  • Helps to take knowledgeable business decisions from perceptive and comprehensive analysis of market performance of various segment form North America workplace services market
  • Obtain market revenue forecast for market by various segments from 2021-2028 in North America region.

