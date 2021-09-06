Covid-19 Impact on North America Workplace Services Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2028
The Workplace Services Market in North America is expected to reach US$ 64,443.44 million by 2028 from US$ 36504.49 million in 2021. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2028.
Workplace services allow an organization’s workforce to work from anywhere and anytime in a protected environment. With robust workplace services, a business can enhance the potential of its workplace by optimizing employee experiences and business performance. The services comprise end-user outsourcing and tech support services in order to offer automated service, integrated support, and cloud support services to end users.
Major Key players covered in this report:
- Accenture
- Cognizant
- CompuCom Systems, Inc.
- DXC Technology Company
- Fujitsu Limited
- HCL Technologies
- IBM Corporation
- NTT DATA Corporation
- Tata Consultancy Services Limited
- Unisys Corporation
- Wipro Limited Bartec
NORTH AMERICA WORKPLACE SERVICES MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Service Type
- End-User Outsourcing Services
- Tech Support Services
By Organization Size
- SMEs
- Large Enterprises
By Industrial Vertical
- Telecom-IT and ITES
- BFSI
- Manufacturing
- Consumer Goods and Retail
- Healthcare and Life Science
- Government and Public Sector
- Energy and Utilities
- Media and Entertainment
- Education
- Others
