COVID-19 in Australia | More than a thousand contaminations in 24 hours, a first

(Sydney) Australia recorded more than a thousand coronavirus infections on Thursday, a first since the pandemic began with the spread of the Delta variant in Sydney.

Posted on Aug 26, 2021 at 12:18 pm

New South Wales, a state that includes Sydney, had a record 1,039 cases in a 24-hour period.

The wave, which began in the country’s largest city in mid-June, has more than 15,000 contaminants and is spreading to smaller cities, leading to the return of restrictions and lockdowns in southwest Australia.

Despite these rising numbers and increasing pressure on hospitals, Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian announced a slight easing of the restrictions on vaccinated people from mid-September.

When 70% of the state’s eight million people are fully vaccinated, five-person gatherings will be allowed outdoors in non-sensitive areas.

“It was the best option for the mental health and wellbeing of our population with the least risk,” said Ms. Berejiklian.

She assured that the health system could cope with the additional pressure through capacity building and promised that “everyone who needs help will get this help”.

The announcement comes as authorities put the lockdown on the rest of New South Wales through Jan.

At the same time, the state of Victoria, which has faced a more modest outbreak in the city of Melbourne, announced 80 new infections on Thursday.

More than half of the 25 million Australians are currently on lockdown, including Sydney residents who are forced to stay home for over two months.

The vaccination campaign, which was initially very slow, has accelerated in recent weeks with the release of new doses, so that a third of the adult population can be fully vaccinated.

The country has recorded nearly 48,000 infections and 1,000 deaths since the pandemic began.