COVID-19 | In Los Angeles, the vaccine will soon be mandatory for students

(Los Angeles) The Los Angeles School District, the second largest in the United States, is expected to decide Thursday that all students who are 12 or older must be vaccinated against COVID-19 if they want to attend any public institution.

Posted on Sep 9, 2021 at 2:20 pm

This vote by the district officials affects around 600,000 young people, a first on this scale in the country.

It comes as contamination levels in the United States, particularly under the influence of the Delta variant, rise and on the same day that President Joe Biden puts forward a comprehensive plan to strengthen America’s response to the coronavirus pandemic through the Introduction of a compulsory vaccination for federal employees.

The Los Angeles School District’s decision that masks are mandatory both indoors and outdoors could serve as an example for many others. There teachers and staff have to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The application discussed on Thursday afternoon stipulates that all children physically present in class must have received a first dose of vaccine by November 21 and the second by December 19 at the latest.

A child who turns twelve – the minimum age for COVID-19 vaccination in the United States, where it’s free and available to all – has thirty days to get their first dose.

This provision is supported by teacher unions and many parents, but has met strong opposition from a minority who contest the validity of the vaccine, despite scientific evidence of its effectiveness against severe forms of the disease.

According to the Los Angeles County Health Department, about 58% of young people between the ages of 12 and 18 have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

COVID-19 “poses a tangible threat to the health and safety of all students within the Los Angeles school district community” and also undermines the continuity and quality of education they receive, underlines the motion, which should be adopted by a large majority.

Masking and vaccination have become political issues that divide many Americans. Some Republican governors even wanted to ban the use of masks in their states and invoke the protection of inviolable individual freedoms.

The coronavirus has infected millions of Americans and killed more than 650,000 people since the pandemic began, a world record.