COVID-19 in Russia | A record of deaths for a fourth straight day

(Moscow) A new record of deaths and exploding contamination: Russia continued to be shaken on Friday by a severe fourth wave of COVID-19, fueled by the Delta variant, and a laborious vaccination campaign.

Posted on Oct 1, 2021 at 6:52 am

For the fourth day in a row, the country had a record of daily deaths in the past 24 hours, with 887 deaths related to the virus, according to the report released by the government.

The day before there were 867 dead.

In addition, 24,522 new infections were identified. A level that has not been reached since July 22nd. The cases are on the rise, especially in Moscow (3,993) and St. Petersburg (2,281).

Russia has been brutally hit by the more contagious Delta variant of the virus since mid-June.

The epidemic is multiplied tenfold by a sluggish vaccination campaign, the refusal of the authorities to introduce stricter health measures, and the low level of public respect for wearing masks.

According to the specialist Gogov, only 29% of Russians are currently fully vaccinated, while there are four national vaccines.

According to the government, Russia is the worst hit country in Europe with 208,142 deaths.

At the end of July, the statistics institute Rosstat, which has a broader definition of deaths from COVID-19, reported more than 350,000 deaths.

For fear of a weakening of the economy, the authorities are initially rejecting any accommodation.

However, at least three regions have announced the introduction of a health passport.

In Moscow, by far the most important epidemic in the country, such a measure is still not on the agenda. At the beginning of July, the town hall implemented such a system for a few days before it was finally abandoned.