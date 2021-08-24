COVID-19 | Israel is lowering the age for the third dose of vaccine to 30 years

(Jerusalem) Israel announced Tuesday that it would lower the minimum age to receive a third dose of the coronavirus vaccine to 30 years to combat an increase in contamination related to the Delta variant.

Posted on Aug 24, 2021 at 8:16 am

“The injection of a third vaccine dose is allowed from today for people aged 30 and over,” said the Ministry of Health.

The Hebrew state started a campaign three weeks ago to give people 60 and over a third dose of the vaccine, mainly from pharmaceutical giant Pfizer / BioNTech.

Since then, despite calls from the World Health Organization (WHO) for a moratorium on these booster doses, she has gradually lowered the minimum age in order to leave more vaccines to poor countries where vaccination rates remain low.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett replied that giving these doses in Israel, a country of nine million people, would not affect global stocks and would allow the effectiveness of a third dose to be tested.

More than 5.4 million people in Israel received two doses of the vaccine, 58% of the population and more than 1.5 million a third.

The Hebrew state was one of the first countries to launch a large-scale vaccination campaign in mid-December, thanks to an agreement with Pfizer that had quickly delivered millions of paid doses in exchange for data on the vaccine’s effectiveness in its population.

This campaign has drastically reduced the infections, but in the last few weeks the contamination has increased again with the spread of the Delta variant in unvaccinated adults, but also in people who were vaccinated more than six months ago.

The Ministry of Health recorded 9,831 new patients on Monday, the highest since January. On the same day, the country passed the one million infected mark since the pandemic began.

In total, more than 6,800 people have died from the coronavirus in Israel.