Covid-19 Lockdown Impact On Global Laser Vision Correction Market 2021-2027 Growth and Demand, Projected Market Research Store.

The report on the Global Laser Vision Correction Market, as found on Qualiket Research website, is in- depth analysis of the market dynamics which are impacting both present market as well as the upcoming. The market dynamics are anticipated to provide lasting impression on the holistic growth of the target market. This report has been analysed well by adept market reviewers through the immense knowledge and the expertise in the subject. The analysis would bring along factors & figures to track the market would take over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Laser vision correction is carried out for treatment of patients suffering from myopia. Rise in demand for minimally invasive therapies as well as increase in prevalence of refractive disorders are expected to fuel the market growth. Moreover, increase in research and development activities to treat refractive impairments will drive the market growth during this forecast period.

At the onset, the report covers a forecast and thorough analysis of the Laser Vision Correction Market on a regional as well as global level. The report offers comprehensive data from 2021 to 2027 on the basis of the revenue generation, and historical, current and estimated growth in the market in terms of both value and volume. Additionally, the report includes the noteworthy changes taking place in the market dynamics over the review period.

Rise in number of product launches by key players in market is considered as key driving factor which is expected to boost the global laser vision correction market growth. For instance, in November 2015, Alcon which is division of Novartis AG had launched Contoura vision, first personalized LASIK procedure at the AAO (American Academy of Ophthalmology’s annual meeting in U.S. Contoura vision is a type of topography-guided LASIK treatment which developed to help surgeons or healthcare professionals who perform personalized laser procedures on patients. Also, in October 2018, Alcon had launched advanced Wave Light Refractive Suite which can be used with Contoura Vision to guide healthcare professionals and surgeons in detection of abnormality of eyes.

However, product recall is the major challenging factor for market which is expected to hinder the global laser vision correction market growth. LASIK (Laser Assisted In-Situ Keratomileusis) surgery devices are highly computerized devices which can experience technical issues. Due to these technical issues the U.S. FDA had recalled LASIK surgery devices which expected to obstruct the market growth. For instance, in March2018, SIE AG’s FEMTO LDV(TM) Z8 Femtosecond Surgical Laser, a product is recalled by US FDA due to customer complaint received on NOV 2017, about a complication with cataract procedure.

Market Segmentation

Global Laser Vision Correction Market is segmented into type such as Excimer Laser, and Femtosecond Laser, by procedure such as LASIK (Laser Assisted In-Situ Keratomileusis), PRK (Photo Refractive Keratectomy), SMILE (Small Incision Lenticule Extraction), and Others, by therapeutic application such as Cataract, Astigmatism, Presbyopia, Hyperopia, and Myopia. Further, market is segmented into end user such as Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers.

Also, Global Laser Vision Correction Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Johnson & Johnson, Ziemer Group AG, Bausch Health Companies Inc, Schwind Eye-tech-solutions, SIE AG, Noavartis AG, Nidek co., Ltd, and Alcon.

