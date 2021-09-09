COVID-19 | Los Angeles makes a vaccine mandatory for students 12 and older

(Los Angeles) The Los Angeles School District, the second largest in the United States, decided on Thursday that all students 12 and older must be vaccinated against COVID-19 if they want to attend any public facility.

This vote by the district officials affects around 600,000 young people, a first on this scale in the country.

It comes as President Joe Biden announced that he will make vaccination mandatory for about two-thirds of American workers, including federal employees and employees of companies with more than 100 employees.

The Los Angeles School District’s decision that masks are mandatory both indoors and outdoors could serve as an example for many others. There teachers and staff have to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The proposal, which was unanimously adopted with six votes, stipulates that all children physically present in class must have received a first dose of vaccine by November 21, the second by December 19 at the latest.

A child who turns twelve – the minimum age for COVID-19 vaccination in the United States, where it’s free and available to all – has thirty days to get their first dose.

“The vaccine is safe, effective and the best way to protect our students from the virus,” said school district president Kelly Gomez after the vote on Twitter.

This commitment is supported by teacher unions and many parents, but has met strong opposition from a minority who contest the validity of vaccination despite scientific evidence that it is effective against severe vaccination.

According to the Los Angeles County Health Department, about 58% of young people between the ages of 12 and 18 have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

People under the age of 18 accounted for 27% of all COVID-19 infections in the county last week.

COVID-19 “is a tangible threat to the health and safety of all students within the Los Angeles school district community” and also undermines the continuity and quality of education they receive, the motion highlights.

Masking and vaccination have become political issues that divide many Americans. Some Republican governors even wanted to ban the use of masks in their states and invoke the protection of inviolable individual freedoms.

The coronavirus has infected millions of Americans and killed more than 650,000 people since the pandemic began, a world record.