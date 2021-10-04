COVID-19 misinformation | American doctors upset: “Stop searching on Facebook”

The COVID-19 patient’s health was rapidly deteriorating at a Michigan hospital, but he would not hear of the doctors’ diagnosis.

Posted on Oct 4, 2021 at 5:24 pm

Heather Hollingsworth Associated Press

Despite dangerously low blood oxygen levels, the unvaccinated man refused to believe that he was sick. He lost his temper and threatened to leave when hospital regulations prevented his wife from getting to his bed.

Doctor Matthew Trunsky was not shy in his reply: “Go away if you want, but you will die before you get to your car.” ”

Such exchanges have become almost commonplace for health care workers who are tired of the denial and misinformation they get entangled in when it comes to treating unvaccinated patients as the fourth wave rises through the Delta variant.

The Associated Press asked doctors from across the United States to describe the misinformation and denials they face on a daily basis and how they respond to them.

They spoke of their despair over the number of patients they ask to prescribe ivermectin, an anti-parasitic veterinary medicine, and who get angry when told it is not safe against COVID-19. Patients of a family doctor in Illinois have told him that the vaccine contains a microchip to take control of the population’s DNA. A doctor in Louisiana introduces Twinkie’s ingredients to vaccine-worried patients, to show them that even the most popular items contain ingredients that are not understood.

Here are their stories.

LOUISIANA DOCTOR: “Stop looking on Facebook”

When Dr. Vincent Shaw’s patients tell him they don’t want the vaccine because they don’t know what to put into their bodies, so he pulls out the ingredient list for the Twinkies candy.

“Read this,” the family doctor from Baton Rouge, Louisiana told them. Tell me you can say anything Because even though I have a degree in chemistry, I don’t know what it is. ”

He also often hears his patients tell him that they haven’t done enough research on vaccines. Don’t worry, he replies, those who developed the vaccines have done their homework.

And then there are the most original explanations: “You put a tracker in and that makes me magnetic. ”

Another explanation left him speechless: “The patient couldn’t understand why (the vaccine) was free because people are not nice and no one would give anything away. So there is no such thing as human goodness. I didn’t know what to say to him. ”

People with few symptoms claim to have natural immunity. “No, you are neither Superman nor Superwoman,” he replies.

Social media is one of the worst problems, he says, citing as evidence the number of patients who refuse to get vaccinated after reading something on Facebook. Several Americans appear to have graduated from Facebook University Medical School as a result.

“I say ‘no, no, no, no, no’. I shake my head. “No, no, it’s not, no, no. Stop, stop, stop looking on Facebook.” ”

DALLAS URGENTOLOGIST: mystified by antivax

Dr. Stu Coffman tell him they fear the side effects of the vaccination. They do not trust the regulatory process and raise unfounded concerns that the vaccine is affecting their fertility. The most unexpected thing he heard from a patient is that there is “poison in the mRNA vaccine” – an unfounded rumor that arose online.

This resistance confuses him.

“If you’ve been shot, stabbed, or have a heart attack, you want to see me in the emergency room,” he said. But once we talk about vaccinations, I don’t have the slightest credibility. ”

In his opinion, the key to overcoming this resistance is to identify its source. When patients raise concerns about their fertility, it can show them that specific research shows that the vaccine is safe and that their concerns are unfounded.

But we can’t hope to change the minds of those who think the vaccine is poisoned, he admits. “I probably won’t be able to show you anything that convinces you. ”

He believes, however, that if they could follow him on visits to the sick and dying, almost all of whom are unvaccinated, he could convince some objectors.

KENTUCKY DOCTOR: All about the vaccine

Some of Dr. Ryan Stanton believe the vaccine contains fetal cells. Others claim that “the vaccine is known to have killed millions of people”.

“Indeed,” he said, “couldn’t be further from the truth. ”

He finds the situation very difficult, especially after surviving the first few waves. During a very difficult shift last fall, he took in a very elderly resident of an old people’s home. The lady was about to die and had not seen her relatives for several months. The staff took her outside so that her family could say goodbye from several meters away. He took a picture of the scene so that he would never forget it.

The vaccines were a source of hope, and then came the Delta variant.

“I’m really overwhelmed by how many people are so scared, this conspiracy theory about vaccines, and really willing to try anything, even a veterinary drug, to get better,” said Dr. Stanton.

MICHIGAN PNEUMOLOGIST: On Facebook to let off steam

Annoyed by this resistance to the vaccine, Dr. Trunsky on Facebook to describe the anger he experiences every day at his Troy, Michigan hospital. He listed eight exchanges he had in two days with patients who cited misinformation because they were not vaccinated or who asked about unproven treatments.

The fifth was from a patient who told him he would rather die than receive the vaccine. Dr. Trunsky’s answer: “This could happen to you. ”

Patients claim that the vaccine is still experimental, which is completely wrong. Others tell him that vaccinating is a personal choice and that the government should not intervene. Still others say that they are already so sick that they do not want to face any side effects.

A young woman who is breastfeeding refused to be vaccinated, despite her pediatrician and gynecologist assuring her it was safe. Eventually she was hospitalized and vaccinated.

Other patients like to threaten health care workers with legal action if they don’t get the treatment they want, like ivermectin.

He expects to have treated around 100 patients who have died since the pandemic began, including the man who threatened to leave the hospital.

ILLINOIS FAMILY DOCTOR: The Bible and Nicki Minaj

Doctor Carl Lambert hears many stories from his patients. Some are from the Old Testament, others from rapper Nicky Minaj.

Some of this comes from conspiracy theories circulating online, like the one that claims the vaccine contains a microchip that takes control of DNA.

“That is scientifically impossible,” said the doctor, to whom other patients replied that the vaccine weakens their immune systems. His answer: “Immunology 101. Vaccines help your immune system. ”

He recently received several messages from patients worried about damage to their testicles – a rumor he eventually traced back to Nicki Minaj’s Twitter account that the vaccine was making him sterile.

“I thought, ‘This is absurd. This is too much.’ There’s a lot of education out there that I didn’t think I had to do. ”

Other patients believe the vaccine makes them bad Christians, often after hearing sermons in support of it.

Often times, patients want to wait a little longer because they are concerned about how quickly the vaccine was developed. But he warns them: “Don’t try to wait until the pandemic is over. The pandemic will always win. ”

His job is to “dissect what you hear”, answer your questions and reassure you that “vaccines work just as they did when we were children”.

He managed to convert some. “I have had patients who said to me maybe four months ago, ‘You are wasting your time, Dr. Lambert. I don’t want to hear about it ‘. And then they come back and say to me, “Okay, you know what? I hear the news, I’ve heard things, I think I’m ready now.” ”

DOCTOR FROM UTAH: The fear of the vaccine, then the fear of dying

When Dr. Elizabeth Middleton asks her patients why they are not vaccinated against COVID-19, many say they fear the side effects. Then, as they get sicker and sicker, another fear arises.

“You suddenly realize, ‘Oh my god, this is happening to me. I should be vaccinated,'” said the University of Utah pulmonologist.

He is often told that the vaccine was developed too quickly. “Who are you to judge the speed of science? she wonders.

She also finds the idea that vaccinations mask a “hidden agenda” for some patients frustrating.

“Something is wrong when everyone forces us to do it and everyone wants us to do it,” say her patients. “I reply to them, ‘We insist because it’s an emergency. It’s a pandemic. It’s a national and international crisis. That is why we insist on it. ”

It can be difficult to convince the stubborn and his families without damaging the relationship of trust with the doctor. But often people who need a respirator no longer have to be convinced.

“They say, ‘Tell everyone to get the injection. I want to call my family. You need to get the injection.’ ”