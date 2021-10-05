COVID-19 | New daily death record in Russia

(Moscow) Russia on Tuesday announced a new record of daily deaths from COVID-19, an epidemic wave carried by the Delta variant since the summer, the vaccination campaign remained very arduous.

Posted on Oct 5, 2021 at 7:14 am

In the past 24 hours, the government has reported 895 deaths from the new coronavirus.

In the past week, the country broke its record for daily deaths four times.

The number of governments officially reaches 211,696 deaths, making Russia the country with the most survivors in Europe. But the real toll is much higher.

The Rosstat Institute of Statistics, which has a broader definition of deaths from COVID-19, reported more than 350,000 deaths at the end of July.

New contamination also continues to rise. As of Tuesday, they had reached 25,110 cases, including 3,827 in Moscow, the capital, and 1,894 in St. Petersburg, the country’s second largest city.

“The dynamics (of the epidemic, editor’s note) that we have observed over the past few days are cause for serious concern. The morbidity rate is increasing in most Russian regions, ”said Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Michoustine on Monday during a government meeting on the fight against the spread of the coronavirus.

No health restrictions or containment measures have been announced, however, as authorities have always expressed their will to keep the economy going.

Russia has been severely affected by the more contagious Delta variant of the virus since mid-June.

The epidemic is exacerbated by an arduous vaccination campaign, the refusal of the authorities to introduce stricter health measures and the low level of respect for mask-wearing among the population.

According to the specialist Gogov, only 29.3% of Russians are currently fully vaccinated, while there are several national vaccines.