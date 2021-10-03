COVID-19 | New Zealand demands vaccine from visitors

(Wellington) New Zealand has announced tightening of restrictive border measures as new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in previously spared areas of the archipelago.

“We are introducing a requirement that non-New Zealand citizens aged 17 and over must be fully vaccinated to enter New Zealand,” said Christ Hipkins, Minister for Combat COVID-19.

Air New Zealand has also announced the entry into force of a measure banning all unvaccinated passengers from accessing their international flights from February 1st.

So far, New Zealand has managed to contain the COVID-19 outbreak on its territory with strict border measures and lockdowns.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the archipelago of five million people has recorded only 27 deaths.

The tightening of restrictions came as a five-day lockdown was ordered on Hamilton and the nearby North Island town of Raglan after two people tested positive for the coronavirus.

These new cases are said to have no connection with those in Auckland, New Zealand’s largest city 160 kilometers away.

This city of two million people has been locked up for nearly seven weeks due to an epidemic focus that is now 1,320 people.

About 2,000 people demonstrated against the lockdown in Auckland this weekend.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called the protest a “real slap in the face” for those who abided by the no-gathering restrictions. “That was illegal and immoral,” she said.

New Zealand has adopted a “zero COVID-19” strategy. No cases were detected in the population for six months before the cases broke out in August.