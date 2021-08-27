COVID-19 pandemic | Biden accuses China of hiding “crucial information about the origin”

(Washington) Joe Biden accused China on Friday of withholding “crucial information on the origins of the pandemic” of COVID-19 after releasing the executive summary of a US intelligence investigation report.

Posted on Aug 27, 2021 at 4:10 pm

“There is crucial information in China about the origins of the pandemic, and yet government officials in China have worked from the beginning to prevent international investigators and global public health actors from accessing it,” the US president wrote in a press release.

“To this day, China has been rejecting demands for transparency and withholding information, even as the number of victims of this pandemic continues to rise,” he added.

The COVID-19 virus was not developed “as a biological weapon” and was “probably” not “genetically” conceived, concluded the American secret service, which, however, does not decide on the question of the origin of SARS-CoV-2.

US intelligence agencies are still split between the hypothesis of a first case caused by natural exposure to an infected animal or a laboratory accident resulting from “experiments, handling of animals or samples from the Wuhan Institute of Virology”.