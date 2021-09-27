COVID-19 | President Biden received his third dose of vaccine

(Washington) United States President Joe Biden, 78, received his third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine live on television Monday to encourage eligible Americans to do the same.

Posted on Sep 27, 2021 at 2:08 pm

The United States last week approved the injection of a booster dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for people 65 years of age and older, as well as “at risk” patients, in part because of work that exposes them to the virus.

“I know it wouldn’t sound like that, but I’m over 65,” joked the US president in a short speech before the trick.

President-elect Joe Biden, who was elected at the time, received the first doses on December 21, 2020 and then broadcast it live on January 11 to encourage the population to vaccinate. About 77% of American adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

“Boosters are important, but the most important thing we can do is immunize more people,” said the president.

He is due to travel to Chicago on Wednesday “to talk about why it is so important for more companies to make vaccinations mandatory,” he said. This type of obligation, which is not established at the federal level in the United States, is seen as an important tool in increasing the number of people vaccinated.

He said the first lady, Jill Biden, would also get her booster dose.

About 60 million Americans are now eligible for the third dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine six months after their second injection, Biden said Friday after a regulatory marathon highlighting the divisions of the scientific community on the matter.

The American health authorities finally recommended this booster dose to three groups of the population: people aged 65 and over, people between 18 and 64 years of age with risk factors for developing a severe form of the disease (diabetes, obesity, etc.), as well as those who were employed as part of their job or theirs Where they live are heavily exposed to the coronavirus.

This last category, which is very broad, includes teachers, supermarket workers, health workers, prisoners and people in shelters for the homeless.

A total of 20 million people got their second dose long enough to get their third, Biden said Friday, predicting that likely all Americans could get a booster at some point.