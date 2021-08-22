COVID-19 | Reverend Jesse Jackson and his wife in the hospital

(Chicago) Famous civil rights activist and two-time presidential candidate Reverend Jesse Jackson and his wife Jacqueline were hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a statement released Saturday.

Jesse Jackson, 79, is vaccinated against COVID-19 and received his first dose at a high profile event in January when he urged others to get the vaccine ASAP. He and his wife, 77, are being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.

Jesse Jackson receives a dose of BioNTech’s COVID-1 vaccine at Roseland Community Hospital in Chicago on January 8th.

“Doctors are currently monitoring the condition of both of them,” said Jesse Jackson’s nonprofit Rainbow / PUSH Coalition in a statement.

“There are no further updates at this point,” the statement said. “We will provide updates as soon as they are available. ”

Under the protection of Reverend Martin Luther King, Jesse Jackson has played a key role in leading the modern civil rights movement on many issues, including the right to vote.

Despite being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, Jesse Jackson has remained active campaigning for COVID-19 vaccines for blacks who lag behind whites in the United States vaccination campaign. Earlier this month he was arrested outside the United States Capitol during a protest calling on Congress to end parliamentary filibusting and protect the right to vote.