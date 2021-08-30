COVID-19 | Richter orders hospital to administer controversial drug to patients

(Washington) A U.S. hospital was forced by the judiciary to give a COVID-19 patient ivermectin, an anti-parasite drug popular in some circles, although there is no evidence of its effectiveness against the virus.

Last week’s decision by an Ohio judge is part of a series of rulings that voted for relatives of patients against hospitals who are reluctant to use the product, warned by health officials.

In this case, Julie Smith, a resident of suburban Cincinnati, got a doctor to prescribe ivermectin for her husband Jeffrey, who was hospitalized in intensive care.

She took legal action on August 20, with the help of an attorney who won similar claims in New York and Chicago, in light of the hospital’s refusal to release this product.

Judge Gregory Howard ordered the hospital to obey the order: either give his patient 30 mg ivermectin daily for three weeks.

Contacted by AFP, the facility did not say whether to appeal or comply with the decision.

Widely used by veterinarians

Ivermectin is a drug widely used by veterinarians, but it is also used in humans against parasites such as scabies, river blindness (onchocerciasis) and lice.

Since the beginning of the health crisis, studies have been conducted to see if this inexpensive drug could help fight COVID-19. Despite encouraging preclinical studies, the studies conducted at this stage are inconclusive.

The FDA has warned of the dangers of overdosing or using the veterinary form of the drug.

You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, all of you: stop it.

The American FDA in a tweet

The World Health Organization (WHO) as well as European and American health authorities advise against the use against COVID-19, which does not prevent a delusion in certain population groups.

In the US, conservatives close to former President Donald Trump, such as Fox News presenters Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity or Senator Ron Johnson, have campaigned for it.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) noted an increase in sales on Thursday for the drug, which had 3,600 prescriptions per week before the pandemic and 88,000 in August.

But the CDC also noted an increase in “side effects related to improper use or overdose of ivermectin, as measured by an increase in poison control calls.”