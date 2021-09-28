COVID-19 | Russia breaks record of daily deaths again

(Moscow) Russia set a new record for daily deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, with vaccination remaining onerous and containment measures missing despite the wave of the Delta variant that has hit the country since June.

Posted on Sep 28, 2021 at 6:25 am

In the past 24 hours, 852 people have died from the coronavirus, according to the report released daily by the government. The previous record of 828 deaths was set on September 24th.

According to a restrictive definition of deaths from the virus by the Russian government, a total of 205,531 people have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

According to this assessment, Russia is the country with the most survivors in Europe.

The broader Russian statistics agency Rosstat reported more than 350,000 deaths at the end of July 2021.

Since June, Russia has been badly hit by the delta variant of the coronavirus, which is known to be more contagious, and has failed to stop its progression.

The number of new cases every day has been around 20,000 for almost two weeks. On Tuesday it reached 21,559.

Despite the draft of four national vaccines, vaccination has been going on for months amid suspicion by the authorities. According to a count on the Gogov website, only 28.6% of the Russian population are fully vaccinated so far.

Public authorities refuse to take restrictive health measures or containment measures in order to maintain a fragile economy. It is very unsafe to wear a mask in public places and distance regulations are rarely observed.

Last week, the city of Moscow admitted it faced a second Delta variant outbreak after a first one in the summer. The contamination there rose by 24% within a week and hospital admissions by 15%.

President Vladimir Putin, a contact case following a major epidemic in the Kremlin, has been in solitary confinement since September 14. Authorities have not announced an end date for his quarantine.