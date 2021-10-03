COVID-19 | Russia sets new daily death record

(Moscow) Russia posted a new record of daily deaths from COVID-19 on Sunday amid the fourth wave of the epidemic, ten-fold from the Delta variant and a very laborious vaccination campaign.

Posted on Oct 3, 2021 at 8:47 am

In the past 24 hours, 890 deaths have been recorded from the virus, according to the government. The country had broken its daily death record four times this week.

The total is now officially 209,918 dead, making Russia the country with the most survivors in Europe.

At the end of July, the statistics institute Rosstat, which has a broader definition of deaths from COVID-19, reported more than 350,000 deaths.

New contamination also continues to rise. They hit 25,769 on Sunday, a level not seen since July 16.

The cases are increasing in Moscow (4294) and St. Petersburg (2463) in particular.

Russia has been severely affected by the more contagious Delta variant of the virus since mid-June.

The epidemic is exacerbated by an arduous vaccination campaign, the refusal of the authorities to introduce stricter health measures and the low level of respect for mask-wearing among the population.

According to the specialist Gogov, only 29.1% of Russians are currently fully vaccinated, while there are several national vaccines.