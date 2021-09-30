COVID-19 | Summit of new cases in Ukraine since April

(Kiev) Ukraine peaked in new coronavirus infections since April on Thursday as a new wave struck the country as it prepares to introduce mandatory vaccination for teachers and officials.

Posted on Sep 30, 2021 at 10:10 am

The former Soviet republic, one of the poorest countries in Europe, recorded 11,757 new cases of illness, 194 deaths and 2,556 hospital admissions for around 40 million inhabitants in the last 24 hours.

Only 20% of Ukrainians are vaccinated

This meteoric increase from the previous weeks is seen while vaccination lags behind as less than 20% of the population received at least one dose.

After problems with initial shipments, Ukraine currently has four vaccines – AstraZeneca, Pfizer / BioNTech, Moderna, and China’s Coronavac – but many are reluctant to get vaccinated.

In light of this reluctance, the government announced the impending introduction of mandatory vaccinations for teachers and civil servants.

Unvaccinated employees are threatened with dismissal from their services, Health Minister Viktor Liachko warned on Thursday, according to the 1 + 1 television station.

Wrong certificates, real advancement

Authorities are also concerned about the spread of fake vaccination cards and fake PCR tests in Ukraine and threaten to increase penalties for such falsifications.

The new wave of COVID-19 could peak in the second half of October and November, with 350 to 400 fatal cases per day, compared to a high of around 220 in the spring during the previous wave, according to Ukrainian experts.

The government put new restrictions in place last week to contain the spread of the virus.

Ukraine has so far registered more than 2.4 million coronavirus cases, including more than 56,000 fatalities.