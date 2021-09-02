COVID-19 | The new mu variant prevalent in Colombia

(Bogota) The new variant of the coronavirus, called “Mu” and first identified in Colombia in January, is now prevalent in the country and the source of the deadliest wave of the pandemic last spring, health officials said on Thursday.

“Indeed, mu is the predominant variant in Colombia and it is responsible for the third wave” of contamination from April to June 2021, an official from the National Health Institute, Marcela Mercado, said on a local radio. .

” […] More or less 60% of the deaths that we have sequenced come from this line, ”explained Ms. Mercado.

Pollution at record levels

Contamination and deaths hit a record high between April and June 2021, with up to 700 deaths per day and a hospital system on the verge of collapse.

According to the scientific nomenclature, variant B.1621 was classified by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a “variant for successor” at the end of August. It first appeared in January on the Atlantic coast of Colombia (north).

According to the WHO, this variant has mutations that could indicate a risk of “immune escape” (vaccine resistance), and further studies are needed to better understand its properties.

“It has already been identified in more than 43 countries and has shown a high level of contagion,” recalls Ms. Mercado.

Colombia is now through the most critical phase of the pandemic, but still has almost a hundred deaths and 2,000 infections per day.

This improvement is due to the current vaccination campaign, said the head of the National Health Institute, while 29% of the 50 million Colombians are now vaccinated.

“We could peak in October,” she warned, “because there are still people” likely to be infected and “feeding the epidemic”.

Delta, Alpha and Gamma variants are also circulating in the country. As of March 2020, almost 125,000 deaths from COVID-19 have been recorded in Colombia, out of 4.9 million infected.