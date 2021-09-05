COVID-19 | The third dose of the vaccine could be given as early as September

COVID-19 | The third dose of the vaccine could be given as early as September

Leading infectious disease expert in the United States, Dr Anthony Fauci, said on Sunday that delivery of booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines could begin September 20 for Americans who have received doses from Pfizer while receiving additional doses of the Moderna product could be rolled out a few weeks later.

Posted on Sep 5, 2021 at 5:43 pm

Dr. Fauci told the CBS show “Face the Nation” on Sunday that the Biden administration was “in some way” considering starting third-dose distribution by the week of September 20, when the Food and Drug Administration (FDA ) then makes this available.

The US government had hoped the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine boosts would be introduced by then. But dr. Fauci said it was “conceivable” that there could be “at most a few weeks delay” for Moderna employees as the company provides the FDA with more data on the effectiveness of their dose.

Dr. Anthony Fauci

On August 18, President Joe Biden announced the booster doses as protection against the highly contagious Delta variant and said Americans should consider a booster eight months after their second injection.

President Biden’s chief of staff Ron Klain said Sunday the government has always made it clear that the 20th

“We are ready to do this as soon as science gives us the go-ahead,” said Klain.