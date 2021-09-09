COVID-19 | The vaccine or test becomes mandatory in companies with more than 100 employees

Photo of uadmin uadminSeptember 9, 2021
1

(Washington) The COVID-19 vaccine or a weekly screening test will be mandatory in American companies with more than 100 employees, the White House said on Thursday, before Joe Biden announced a new plan to fight the pandemic.

Posted on September 9, 2021 at 4:13 pm

This announcement, which, according to the presidency, affects more than 80 million private sector employees, is in addition to other measures such as mandatory vaccination for 4 million federal government employees and is intended to contain the epidemic wave fueled by the Delta variant.

Photo of uadmin uadminSeptember 9, 2021
1
Photo of uadmin

uadmin

Related Articles

Photo of the revolutionary satellite that can provide Internet to 1/3 of the world

the revolutionary satellite that can provide Internet to 1/3 of the world

July 30, 2021
Photo of NATO promises not to forget Afghans in danger

NATO promises not to forget Afghans in danger

August 31, 2021
Photo of Dr. Anthony Fauci does not expect any new prison sentences

Dr. Anthony Fauci does not expect any new prison sentences

August 1, 2021
Photo of Robert Kennedy killer was given the go-ahead for parole

Robert Kennedy killer was given the go-ahead for parole

August 27, 2021
Back to top button