COVID-19 | The vaccine or test becomes mandatory in companies with more than 100 employees

(Washington) The COVID-19 vaccine or a weekly screening test will be mandatory in American companies with more than 100 employees, the White House said on Thursday, before Joe Biden announced a new plan to fight the pandemic.

Posted on September 9, 2021 at 4:13 pm

This announcement, which, according to the presidency, affects more than 80 million private sector employees, is in addition to other measures such as mandatory vaccination for 4 million federal government employees and is intended to contain the epidemic wave fueled by the Delta variant.