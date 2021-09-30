COVID-19 | Third consecutive death toll in Russia

(Moscow) Russia posted a record of daily deaths from COVID-19 for the third day in a row on Thursday amid sluggish vaccinations and a lack of containment measures despite the wave of the Delta variant.

Posted on Sep 30, 2021 at 7:11 am

In the past 24 hours, 867 people have died of the coronavirus in the country, a number more than the 857 deaths the day before, according to the report released by the Russian government.

The number of new contaminations was brought to 23,888, a level that has not been reached since the end of July.

Russia has been brutally hit by the more contagious Delta variant of the virus since mid-June.

The epidemic has increased tenfold due to a laborious vaccination campaign, the refusal of the authorities to implement stricter health measures or

According to the specialist Gogov, only 28.9% of Russians are currently fully vaccinated, while there are four national vaccines.

According to government figures, Russia is the worst hit country in Europe with 207,255 deaths.

At the end of July, the statistics institute Rosstat, which has a broader definition of deaths from COVID-19, reported more than 350,000 deaths.

The situation is particularly serious in the capital Moscow, which recorded 3,998 new cases and 62 deaths on Thursday, and in Saint Petersburg with 2,077 new infections and 56 deaths.