COVID-19 | US court overturned for ivermectin use

(Washington) A U.S. court turned on Monday and ultimately refused to force a hospital to give a controversial treatment, ivermectin, to a COVID-19 patient.

Posted on Sep 7, 2021 at 12:32 pm

This anti-parasitic drug, which is highly praised in some circles, “has not yet proven its effectiveness at this point in time,” wrote Judge Michael Oster of Butler County, Ohio in his ruling.

“The medical and scientific community today does not support the use of ivermectin to treat COVID-19,” he recalls, citing the “limits” of studies favorable to this product, some of which “even had to be withdrawn” .

A fortnight ago, another judge, who was urgently arrested by the wife of a COVID-19 patient, Julie Smith, forced a suburban Cincinnati hospital to give his patient 30 mg of ivermectin daily for two weeks.

Judge Oster turned it down after a hearing at which “even the applicant’s doctor could not say whether Jeff Smith could benefit from continuing ivermectin,” said his ruling. All he said was that after the two weeks, Mr. Smith “apparently” was fine, he notes.

The UC Health Group, which operates the affected UC West Chester Hospital, welcomed “positive news for the science and expertise of health professionals.” “We do not believe that hospitals or doctors should be forced to administer drugs or therapies, especially if their effectiveness has not been proven,” added her spokeswoman Kelly Martin.

Ivermectin is a drug widely used by veterinarians, but it is also used in humans against parasites such as scabies, river blindness (onchocerciasis) or even lice.

Since the beginning of the health crisis, studies have been conducted to see if this inexpensive drug could help fight COVID-19. Despite encouraging initial laboratory studies, the tests performed at this stage are inconclusive.

The World Health Organization (WHO) as well as European and American health authorities advise against the use against COVID-19, which does not prevent a delusion in certain population groups.

In the US, conservatives close to former President Donald Trump, such as Fox News presenters Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity or Senator Ron Johnson, have campaigned for it.

The FDA has warned of the dangers of overdosing or using the veterinary form of the drug. “You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, stop it, ”she wrote on Twitter.