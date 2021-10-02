COVID-19 | USA pass 700,000 deaths

(Washington) More than 700,000 people have died of COVID-19 in the United States since the pandemic began, according to the Johns Hopkins University census on Friday, equivalent to the population of the capital Washington.

Posted on Oct 2, 2021 at 7:24 am

This dark course is a reminder that despite the vaccination campaign, hundreds of Americans continue to die from the coronavirus every day.

The United States is officially the country with the highest death toll from coronavirus, ahead of Brazil and India, according to authorities around the world.

A few steps from the White House, hundreds of thousands of tiny white flags pay homage to this mowed life.

Unvaccinated people are still susceptible to the disease.

In the USA they are still numerous: the vaccination campaign that the American authorities started at a rapid pace in December, which peaked in April with more than four million injections per day in some cases, has slowed down considerably.

Just over 64% of the US population, or 215 million people, have received at least one dose of one of three vaccines approved in the country, according to health officials.

Despite a slower start to their vaccination campaigns, several European countries have now largely overtaken the US.

Masking and vaccination remain political issues that divide many Americans. Some Republican governors, such as those of Texas or Florida, even wanted to introduce a ban on masking requirements in their states and invoke the protection of inviolable individual freedoms.

Conversely, the Democratic state of California announced on Friday its intention to make vaccination compulsory for all eligible students, a decision unprecedented in the country.