COVID-19 | Vaccination required for all California students

(Los Angeles) The Governor of California announced on Friday that all eligible students must be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to physically attend classes, regardless of whether they are taught in the public or private system.

The move is unprecedented on this scale in the United States, affecting millions of students in California, the country’s most populous state.

From January 2022

It won’t go into effect until next year after the federal health authorities fully validate the vaccine. It is currently only allowed to children ages 12-15 as part of an emergency procedure related to the pandemic. However, the power of attorney is valid for persons over 16 years of age.

“We will begin implementing this request for the next semester, either January 1st or July 1st,” said Governor Gavin Newsom while announcing a school in San Francisco.

“Our schools already need vaccines against measles, mumps and more. Why ? Because vaccines work, “Governor Gavin Newsom wrote on Twitter, adding that” the COVID-19 vaccine will be added to the list. ”

