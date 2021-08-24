COVID-19 vaccine | A third dose is recommended in France for over 65 seconds

(Paris) The French High Authority for Health (HAS) recommended a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday for all people aged 65 and over, as well as those at risk for severe forms.

Posted on Aug 24, 2021 at 7:17 am

“After analyzing the available data, the HAS offers a booster dose of an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna, editor’s note) for people aged 65 and over and for people with comorbidities that increase the risk of severe forms of COVID -19 “Said the authority in a statement.

Health Minister Olivier Véran announced on Monday evening a next campaign to refresh vaccines for this public, larger than originally planned, and said one should wait for confirmation from the HAS.

On August 12, the Ministry of Health confirmed a recall (third dose for people who have already received two injections, second for those who only needed one) for around five million people: residents of nursing homes (old people’s homes) and long-term care units, people over 80 who live “at home” as well as patients with “very high risk of a severe form” of COVID-19 and “immunocompromised” patients.

He then “took the HAS on August 18, 2021 as an opportunity to extend this recall to other population groups,” says the agency’s press release.

Comorbidities at an increased risk of developing a severe form of COVID-19 (diabetes, obesity, etc.) affect a much larger population than people at very high risk, which refers to a limited list of diseases.

“We could start at the beginning of September,” said Olivier Véran on Monday, stating that “there would inevitably be a delay of at least six months between the 2nd and 3rd injection”.

For the HAS, “the priority for the coming weeks is to do everything possible to increase vaccination coverage, especially in the over 80 age group for whom full coverage is still insufficient (79.9%)”.

The authority proposes to “simplify the vaccination course” for those affected from the end of October, “by administering the vaccine against influenza and the vaccine against COVID-19 at the same time”.

The HAS also recommends a booster vaccination with an mRNA vaccine for people who have received the Janssen single-dose vaccine and recommends this booster vaccination “from four weeks after the first injection”.