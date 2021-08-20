COVID-19 vaccine | Prime Minister of Israel receives his third dose

(Kfar Saba) Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett received a third dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Friday and encouraged people to emulate after the booster dose age was lowered to 40 amid an increase in contamination.

Posted on Aug 20, 2021 at 6:56 am

According to his office, Mr. Bennett, 49, is the first leader in the world to receive a booster dose.

“If you get vaccinated with a third dose, we can avoid a fourth lockdown,” said Bennett before he was vaccinated at a public hospital in Kfar Saba (center). “We’re seeing the great effectiveness of vaccines, that’s for sure, and that’s the way to end the virus.”

“We are now at the height of the fight, we can win it together. It’s within reach, but we’re not there yet, “he added, while the country has seen around 8,000 new cases of infection daily for the past few days, a record since January.

To combat the spread of the virus, the Ministry of Health decided on Thursday to lower the minimum age to 40 to receive a third dose of vaccine, mainly from pharmaceutical giant Pfizer / BioNTech.

On August 13, despite the World Health Organization (WHO) calling for a moratorium on these third booster doses, the Hebrew state lowered the age to 50 for the first time in order to provide more vaccines to poor countries where the vaccination rate remains low.

Mr Bennett replied that giving these doses in Israel, a country of nine million people, would not affect global stocks and would allow a third dose to be tested for effectiveness.

In total, more than 970,000 contaminations were registered in Israel, including more than 6,700 deaths. More than 5.4 million people received two doses of the vaccine, 58% of the population and about 1.2 million a third.

Israel was one of the first countries to launch a massive vaccination campaign in mid-December under an agreement with Pfizer that quickly shipped millions of paid doses in exchange for efficacy data.

Through this campaign, infections could be drastically reduced, but in recent weeks the contamination has increased again with the spread of the Delta variant in unvaccinated adults, but also in people who were vaccinated more than six months ago.