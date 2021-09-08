COVID-19 | WHO denounces booster doses as long as poor countries are not vaccinated

(Geneva) The WHO again called on Wednesday that people vaccinated against COVID-19 should not be given booster doses so that the vials could be sent to poor countries that could only vaccinate a tiny fraction of their population.

Posted on Sep 8, 2021 at 1:34 pm

“At the moment we do not want widespread use of booster doses for healthy people who are fully vaccinated,” said the Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, at a press conference.

I will not be silent when the companies and countries that control global vaccine supplies feel that the world’s poor should be content with leftovers.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

In early August, the WHO head wanted to impose a moratorium on booster doses until the end of September, but several rich countries publicly opposed an end to the inadmissibility and started their campaign to recall vaccinations, known from the third dose.

On Wednesday, Dr. Tedros nevertheless “extended the moratorium at least until the end of 2021 so that every country can vaccinate at least 40% of its population”.

The WHO constantly denounces the difficulties in accessing vaccines in poor countries.

“The global goals of the WHO remain to help each country to vaccinate at least 10% of its population by the end of the month, at least 40% by the end of the year and 70% of the world population by the middle of next year,” explains Dr. Tedros.

He also said he attended the last meeting of G20 health ministers in Rome on September 5th and 6th: “You have assured me that you will do everything possible to provide the necessary vaccines to meet the 40% to target To be reached by the end of this year. ”

The WHO chief also said he was “dismayed” by statements from the pharmaceutical industry, which on Tuesday suggested that vaccine production for COVID-19 will soon be more than enough to ensure vaccination for everyone.

“In fact, manufacturers have long had the ability not only to vaccinate their own priority groups, but also to support vaccination of the same groups in all countries at the same time,” said Dr. Tedros.

“We have the solutions to stop the transmission (of the virus) and save lives. But these solutions are not being used well or shared well, ”he insisted.

He complained that rich countries gave only 15% of the billion doses promised. “We don’t want any more promises. We just want the vaccines! “, he said.