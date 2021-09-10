Criminalization of Abortion | A second law that is considered unconstitutional in Mexico

(Mexico City) Mexico’s Supreme Court on Thursday declared a law equating abortion to murder, considering that life arises from the act of conception, unconstitutional two days after a similar ruling, paving the way for national justice.

Posted on Sep 9, 2021 at 8:30 pm

On Tuesday, it ruled in a landmark ruling against unconstitutional articles of the North Coahuila state criminal code that punish women who perform abortions with prison terms of up to three years.

The country’s highest court on Thursday examined another article of the law from the state of Sinaloa, still in northern Mexico.

“It does not belong to a local legislature or to this plenary assembly to determine the origin of human life, especially when there is no scientific consensus,” said Judge Alfred Gutierrez Ortiz Mena, former minister who developed the project.

In 2007, while Mexico City legalized abortion 12 weeks ago, lawmakers in at least 10 of the country’s 32 states voted against laws requiring authorities to “protect life from conception”.

Mexico is a federal state where states are autonomous in passing their laws, but can be appealed to invalidate if they violate Supreme Court rulings that make jurisprudence, such as this one.

This decision should give women who live in states where abortion is criminal offense access to abortion through a judicial decision.

In Latin America, voluntary abortion is legal in Uruguay, Cuba or Argentina. It is completely banned in El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, the Dominican Republic, and Haiti.

Mexico’s Supreme Court also announced Thursday that it has established free counseling and legal services for women who could be convicted of abortion.