Crushing defeat of the Islamists in Morocco

The PJD won two elections in Morocco, it now ranks eighth in legislative elections. One of the reasons for this severe loss is probably controversial electoral reform.

Rabat (AP) – After a decade in power, Moroccan Islamists have suffered a crushing defeat in the legislative elections, according to preliminary results.

The Moderate Islamist Party for Justice and Development (PJD) lost 90% of its mandates and won only 12 seats. Interior Minister Abdelouafi Laftit announced the preliminary results, state agency MAP reported. About 18 million registered voters in Morocco were called to vote on Wednesday.

The strongest force was the central RNI party with 97 seats out of a total of 395, followed by the monarchist PAM with 82 seats. The third strongest force was the Conservative-Nationalist Independence Party (Istiqlal) with 78 seats. Four other parties won more seats than the PJD, in power since 2011. As of Thursday, 96 percent of the votes were initially counted.

Morocco grapples with corruption and youth unemployment, which currently stands at around 30 percent. The economy shrank by about seven percent in 2020. The kingdom is considered authoritarian. Important decisions are taken by King Mohammed VI. met, the parties and elected officials largely follow these guidelines. The king’s margin for criticism has narrowed in recent years.

Controversial modification of the electoral law

One of the reasons for the loss of the PJD is probably a controversial change in electoral law. The distribution of parliamentary seats is no longer calculated on the basis of the votes cast, but on the basis of the number of all eligible voters. As a result, no party could win more than 100 seats, writes the Friedrich Naumann Foundation, affiliated with the FDP, which calls this method “unique” in the world. It also makes it “very difficult to find a clear winner”.

Senior PJD member Idris Al-Azmi called the election result “incomprehensible and unexpected”. The party has worked hard for ten years. “We entered politics to serve the country and the citizens,” Al-Azmi said according to a statement.

About 36 million people live in this North African country on the Atlantic. Only about half of them are registered on the electoral roll. About nine million people participated in the elections this year. According to polls, many Moroccans have lost confidence in state institutions and political parties.