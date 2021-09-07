Crystal Oscillator Market Analysis by Industry Size, Future Evolution, Scope and Regional Analysis by 2021-2026
According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Crystal Oscillator Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global crystal oscillator market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. A crystal oscillator refers to an electronic circuit that utilizes the mechanical resonance of a vibrating crystal to generate electronic signals. It assists in converting electrical energy into mechanical energy and vice versa. As a result, it is commonly used as a sound generator, force transducer, and microphone worldwide. Besides this, it is also utilized for tracking time in wristwatches, providing a stable clock signal in digital integrated circuits, and stabilizing frequencies for radio transmitters and receivers.
A crystal oscillator is widely used in the manufacturing of digital systems, computers, sensors, disk drives, mobile phones, and cameras. This, along with a significant rise in the demand for consumer electronics across the globe, represents one of the key factors strengthening the market growth. Apart from this, it is employed in the aerospace and military sectors for navigation purposes, efficient communication, and electronic warfare (EW) in guidance systems. Furthermore, boosting sales of vehicles is positively influencing the sales of the crystal oscillator around the world. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
- CTS Corporation
- Daishinku Corp.
- KYOCERA Corporation
- Microchip Technology Inc.
- Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- Nihon Dempa Kogyo Co. Ltd.
- Rakon Limited
- River Eletec Corporation
- Seiko Epson Corporation
- Siward Crystal Technology Co. Ltd.
- TXC Corporation.
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Type:
- Voltage-Controlled Crystal Oscillator
- Temperature-Compensated Crystal Oscillator
- Oven-Controlled Crystal Oscillator
- Others
Breakup by Crystal Cutting Type:
- AT Cut
- BT Cut
- SC Cut
- Others
Breakup by Mounting Scheme:
- Surface Mount
- Thru-Hole
Breakup by End User:
- Electronics
- IT and Telecommunication
- Military and Defense
- Automotive and Transport
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)
