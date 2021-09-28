CSU boss Markus Söder: Olaf Scholz has the best chance of becoming chancellor

It is important to respect the election result, said the CSU boss.

Berlin (dpa) – CSU boss Markus Söder sees the order for talks on a new federal government initially with the SPD, the Greens and the FDP. It was the SPD’s turn, Söder said on Tuesday after the first meeting of the CSU regional group in Berlin. If that doesn’t work, the Union is ready to talk anything. “Olaf Scholz currently has the best chance of becoming chancellor,” said Söder, referring to the SPD candidate for chancellor.

It is important to respect the election result, said the CSU boss. For the Union it was “a heavy defeat”, it suffered a break-in on a broad front. Therefore, he also wanted to congratulate Scholz on the fact that the SPD received the most votes.

For the Union, no government mandate can derive from the outcome of the elections, but this remains a responsibility. We are therefore ready to discuss a possible Jamaican coalition with the FDP and the Greens. “But we will not curry favor.” Söder made it clear that after the electoral defeat, the Union must now bring “stability and order” into its process structures in order to be ready to speak at all.