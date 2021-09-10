CSU party congress begins with election of Söder

Nuremberg (dpa) – Almost two weeks before the federal elections, the CSU is resisting the Union’s downtrend in the fight for the chancellery, which has been going on for weeks at its party convention.

At the start of the two-day party congress today in Nuremberg, the regular election of CSU leader Markus Söder is on the program. The Bavarian Prime Minister has also been party leader since early 2019 – at the time he was elected with 87.4% of the vote.

In view of the still disastrous polls of the Union, the re-election of Söder is however only a marginal aspect. The emphasis is entirely on the appearance of the candidate chancellor of the Union and boss of the CDU, Armin Laschet, on Saturday in Nuremberg. The already difficult relationship between CSU and Laschet had cooled further in recent weeks due to increasingly bad polls – so it’s quite clear how the roughly 900 delegates in Nuremberg will welcome him and react to his speech.

The leader of the CSU regional group, Alexander Dobrindt, called on the Union to lead a fundamental offensive and “more courage to clear the edge”: “We still have all our chances. The flexibility in the vote is always enormous, ”he told the German news agency in Berlin. Laschet had to “show clearly that he is the strongest of the three candidates” Sunday evening during the second major televised exchange between the candidates for chancellor of the Union, the SPD and the Greens. He still sees the Union’s potential at 30 percent.

Söder also sees opportunities for the Union to win the elections. “The election did not go well, it is always easy to turn,” he told the “Handelsblatt”. With the CSU party convention and the triumph of the three chancellor candidates on Sunday, you have a good basis for this. “Now everything is at stake for the Union.”

Bad polls

Against the background of poor poll results – the Union was more recently between 19 and 25 percent nationally, the CSU in Bavaria only 28 percent – Dobrindt demanded: “The trend must be broken. This can only be done in an offensive, ubiquitous and optimistic way. “He added,” It is about having more courage to face conflicts. More courage to controversy. More courage to clear the edge. . We now need a sprint in terms of content. ” The dispute can only be won by the substantive dispute on the right track. The management decision is now clearly defined. “

Söder’s re-election on Friday afternoon is considered certain despite bad polls. In the CSU, it is assumed that precisely because of the crisis, its electoral result may even be better than it was two and a half years ago. With a weak result for Söder, the party base would send a clear signal against the much-claimed unity and thus further reduce the chances of success in the September 26 elections.

In addition to a slew of grassroots motions – for example to reject regulations for gender-sensitive language – the party congress also wants to vote on a key motion that particularly targets insecure conservative regular voters. In it, the CSU warns of the consequences of left governments with the SPD, the Greens and the left or the FDP if the Union does not become the strongest force in the new Bundestag.

Deputy CSU Manfred Weber stressed: “A left-wing government would deepen the division in Europe,” the chairman of the Christian-Democratic EPP parliamentary group in the European Parliament told the newspapers of the Funke media group (Friday). According to him, an alliance of the SPD, the Greens and the left would not be able to promote cohesion and compromise. At the same time, Weber called on the Union to be more confident. “This choice is extremely difficult. What we need most now is self-confidence. We know we can. He is convinced that the mass has not yet been read.

According to a poll by the polling institute YouGov, 21% of people would vote for the Union in federal elections. This is a percentage point higher than the survey of a week ago. At the same time, however, the SPD has also improved by one point and is said to remain the strongest party with 26%. While the Greens stick to the so-called Sunday question at 15% and the AfD at 12%, the FDP and the left have recorded significant losses compared to the previous week: Free Democrats slip from 13 to 10 %, the left falls from 8 to 6 percent.

However, more than one in three voters is still undecided: according to the survey, only 62 percent have already cast their final vote.